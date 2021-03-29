10 play Trending

What The Hell Just Happened? Is Coming To 10 and 10 play On Monday, April 5th

This hilarious special explores the hellfire that was 2020

2020 was the year we’ll never forget. It started with bushfires, fanned by the invisible flames of COVID-19 and ended up a hot mess inside a train-wreck.

But, we made it through, the way we always have: with the legendary Aussie spirit of resilience and mateship. And most importantly, our ability to have a laugh.

Next Monday, 5 April at 7.30pm, Kate Langbroek narrates What The Hell Just Happened?, where 20 of Australia’s funniest, most intelligent and opinionated celebrities discuss, dissect and deliberate everything from life in lockdown, to Kayne West running for President.

Our What The Hell Just Happened? line-up includes Urzila Carlson, Harley Breen, Becky Lucas, Michael Hing, Beau Ryan, Jess Eva, Nazeem Hussain, Julia Morris, Waleed Aly, Susan Carland, Eddie Perfect, Myf Warhurst, Joel Creasey, Julie Bishop, Narelda Jacobs, Daniel Doody, Andy Allen, Bianca Chatfield, Jordan Nguyen and Adam Spencer.

What The Hell Just Happened? will premiere on Monday, 5 April at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play 

