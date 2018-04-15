10 play Trending

What Does Australian Toughness Look Like? Henry Rollins Finds Out

To cry or not to cry? That is one of the questions in this fascinating documentary special about Australians and what it means to be ‘tough’

In the aftermath of #metoo, everyone’s doing a bit of soul searching. Enter Henry Rollins, musician, actor, comedian and former tough guy, wondering what being tough actually means to some of the world’s toughest people – Australians.

It’s a journey that takes him from the mines of Mount Isa, to the streets of Shepparton, to Sydney’s cityscape, where Rollins meets all manner of people, learning their stories and asking them what they think it means to be tough.

What does a man like Mick Fanning, who punched a shark, think being tough is?

What does Yorta Yorta man and hip hop artist Briggs think being tough is?

What does Sydney’s first female Lord Mayor Clover Moore think being tough is?

From sitting around a campfire with farmers reciting poetry about drought and depression, to the HALT (Hope Assistance Local Tradies) Brekky, where tradies get together to learn about the support services available to them – Tough Conversations reveals some surprising insights into what it means to be tough, and how traditional notions of toughness are hurting men and boys.

Tough Conversations With Henry Rollins airs 9.30 Wednesday on ONE, catch up on our Documentaries page

