We’ve Got Something For Everyone To Love This Valentine’s Day

Maybe you don’t celebrate Valentine’s day at all, or maybe you’re getting ready to eat a pint of ice cream on the couch. Whatever your feelings about the second-most romantic holiday of the year (after National Pizza Day, obviously), the best way to celebrate ANY holiday is with a really good binge-watch.

Here are some of our favourites that’ll tug at your heartstrings.

When you need date ideas

If you’re looking to ignite your creative juices when it comes to dates, where better to look than some classic full seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. From romantic helicopter rides to romantic abseiling down the side of a building, the Bach Nation has really done it all. Remember when Angie and Timm painted a huge mural together? Or when Matt took his Bachelorettes to learn circus tricks? Just please… no chocolate baths, okay?

When you need some drama

And if you’re not really in the mood for dates, why not settle in with full seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. You get all the joy of seeing some favourite faces returning for a second chance at love and a whole lot of drama. With the addition of the Bula Banquets in Season 3, things got exceptionally spicy. And though we were living for the tension and the drama, two of the greatest couples in Bachie history came out of Season 3 and we’re actually obsessed. No spoilers!

When you want an ugly cry

Things can be tricky when it comes to matters of the heart, and if you’re looking for shows that make you laugh, cry, and laugh so hard you cry we’ve got you covered. With full series like The Secret Life Of Us, Love My Way, and Five Bedrooms your whole weekend is covered with some A+ Aussie drama. Fun fact, if you can get through the first season of Five Bedrooms without weeping you may actually be a cyborg sent from the future.

When you want a classic

Take a trip down memory lane with some classics like Bed of Roses, a story about love, loss, family, and Kerry Armstrong being generally iconic. Or if you want a more recent take on a classic, full seasons of Puberty Blues will give you all those ‘70s throwbacks and will have you calling anyone who crosses you a fish-faced moll in no time.

When you just want to see someone get slapped

Maybe Valentine’s Day isn’t something you plan on celebrating at all. Well, if that’s the case, we’ve got some incredible soaps for you to dive into including all the fights, the scandals, and of course the pashes that make us truly obsessed. From Neighbours to The Bold and the Beautiful. If you want the latest eps from the US, definitely check out The Bold and the Beautiful Fast-Tracked. And if you’re looking for something a little darker, why not take a trip to The Bay?

And if romance isn’t your thing at all?

There’s always full seasons of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Because nothing says anti-Valentine’s Day like watching a celebrity drink a spider.

Check out all these and more on demand on 10 play