10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

TV WEEK Logies 2022: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

“It shows what the show can do.”

On Sunday night the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards celebrated the best and brightest in Australian TV after a two-year hiatus.

One of the first awards of the night, the Most Popular Reality Program was awarded to our very own MasterChef Australia, with judges Andy Allen and Gold Logie Nominee Melissa Leong there on the night to accept the award.

While there were many people for them to thank, Andy said he first and foremost wanted to thank the contestants themselves.

“Being one back in the day in 2012, it shows what the show can do,” he told the crowd. “I was an electrician ten years ago, now here we are.

“And also the crew, like, we work with the best guys in telly hands down, everyone can hate me for saying that. It’s a joy to come to work every single day.”

Mel added, “Thank you so much to Endemol Shine and Channel 10 for choosing us to be the next part of this chapter of this amazing show.

“It’s always about the food, we are just so proud to be part of this next bit of the race.”

MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach
NEXT STORY

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Advertisement

Related Articles

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.
Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

One of Australia’s most iconic drag queens is coming to 10 play on July 4.