TV WEEK Logies 2022: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

On Sunday night the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards celebrated the best and brightest in Australian TV after a two-year hiatus.

One of the first awards of the night, the Most Popular Reality Program was awarded to our very own MasterChef Australia, with judges Andy Allen and Gold Logie Nominee Melissa Leong there on the night to accept the award.

While there were many people for them to thank, Andy said he first and foremost wanted to thank the contestants themselves.

“Being one back in the day in 2012, it shows what the show can do,” he told the crowd. “I was an electrician ten years ago, now here we are.

“And also the crew, like, we work with the best guys in telly hands down, everyone can hate me for saying that. It’s a joy to come to work every single day.”

Mel added, “Thank you so much to Endemol Shine and Channel 10 for choosing us to be the next part of this chapter of this amazing show.

“It’s always about the food, we are just so proud to be part of this next bit of the race.”

MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand