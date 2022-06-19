10 play Trending

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

TV WEEK Logies 2022: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”

On TV’s night of nights, Dr Chris Brown and Lady Julia Morris were thrilled to accept the first Logie award on behalf of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

The duo noted that, while the show has been nominated four times in the last four years in the Most Popular category, this was the first time they were in the Most Outstanding Reality Program, which they took home.

“I mean, outstanding… whatever! We have only ever been popular, but now we are outstanding,” a thrilled Julia told the crowd.

“We are the least interesting thing about this show. There is an extraordinary crew, I know everyone who gets up here tonight… will say we work with the best crew because we work in Australia and we do work with the best crews in the world,” Julia continued.

“This is a win for so many things, it is a win for the crew that sacrificed so much to be there, the celebrities that sacrifice bodily functions to be on the show. But it is also a big win for ostrich anus which doesn't get enough credit,” Dr Chris said.

“We want to thank Beverly McGarvey, Steven Tate, Ben, David Mott and Beth Hart,” Chris added a little more seriously.

Though the pair are used to thinking on their feet hosting I’m A Celebrity live, they were clearly shocked at their win with Julia joking, “I can't speak, I don't even have my own teeth!”

Truly outstanding stuff.

Watch full seasons of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia on 10 play on demand

