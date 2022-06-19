TV WEEK Logies 2022: All The Big News You Might Have Missed

After a two-year hiatus the 62nd Annual TV Week Logie Awards were back and bigger than ever, awarding the nation’s best from every corner of the TV industry.

Here are some of our favourite moments from the big night!

I’m A Celeb Wins Their First Logie

After being nominated for Most Popular four times, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia took home their first Logie award in the Most Outstanding category.

“I mean, outstanding… whatever! We have only ever been popular, but now we are outstanding,” Julia Morris said accepting the award.

“This is a win for so many things, it is a win for the crew that sacrificed so much to be there, the celebrities that sacrifice bodily functions to be on the show. But it is also a big win for ostrich anus which doesn't get enough credit,” Dr Chris Brown added.

Gogglebox Wins Its Fifth Logie

They’ve invited us into their houses year after year, and the Gogglebox families should kick their heels up in celebration as the hilarious series took home its fifth Logie Award.

Accepting the award, Lifestyle general manager Wendy Moore and Executive Producer David McDonald celebrated the amazing work the families do, as well as the incredible feats of their crew, putting the show together through some very difficult years.

“I'd like to thank everyone for all the programs that they make because, without your programs, we can't make our program. So thank you very much for everything that you do,” David added.

MasterChef Serves Up A Win

One of the first awards of the night went to our very own MasterChef Australia, winning Most Popular Reality Program. For Andy Allen and Gold Logie nominee Melissa Leong, the award truly was a tribute to the amazing contestants who they’ve overseen.

“Being [a contestant] back in the day in 2012, it shows what the show can do,” he told the crowd. “I was an electrician ten years ago, now here we are.

“And also the crew, like, we work with the best guys in telly hands down, everyone can hate me for saying that. It’s a joy to come to work every single day.”

The Project Takes Home Two Logies

It was a big night for The Project who took home the Logie for Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program as well as the Logie for Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report for their Brittany Higgins interview.

Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Sixth Logie

And the hilarious Have You Been Paying Attention? team won their sixth Logie award, with Tom Gleisner, Ed Kavalee and Sam Pang bringing their signature zingers to the stage with them.

“For me as host, one of my great privileges is being in a studio every week with five incredibly fantastically talented contestants. One of whom joins me on stage this evening to accept this award,” Tom joked.

