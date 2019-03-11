10 play Trending

Trouble In Paradise For Richie And Alex

The exes are on course for an explosive reunion in Bachelor In Paradise season 2.

Brace yourselves, the new season of Bachelor In Paradise is coming, and two of its stars are packing serious baggage. The Bachelor Australia season four’s one-time sweethearts Richie Strahan and Alex Nation will reunite for the first time since their controversial break-up, and with “grubby details” to air, they’ll have to defuse their complicated situation to stand any chance of finding new (and hopefully true) love.

They’re not the only pair promising to shake up Paradise. Fresh from causing a stir on Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor, Cat and Alisha will each be seeking that special someone. After making headlines with their mansion antics last time, will they redeem themselves, or will new rivalries see them revert to old habits?

And with Bachelorette Brooke, who spectacularly left The Honey Badger hanging, headed to Paradise ready to drop a secret that’s less bombshell, more nuclear warhead, expect shockwaves to rock Fiji when Bachelor In Paradise season two hits.

Bachelor In Paradise season two is coming soon to 10 and 10 play

