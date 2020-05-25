10 play Trending

HomeRecommended Watch
Back

Tommy Is The New Cop Show On The Beat

Tommy Is The New Cop Show On The Beat

She was Carmela Soprano, then she was Nurse Jackie, now Edie Falco stars as Tommy - the LAPD's first female chief of police

In Tommy, Emmy award-winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie) stars as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.

Stepping into her new job surrounded by her predecessor's staff, Tommy must use her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law control in her new home town.

On Tommy’s team are Chief of Staff Donn Cooper (Russell G. Jones), a savvy cop with good instincts and the ability to be discreet; Ken Rosey (Michael Chernus), an idealistic speechwriter and former attorney; Abner Diaz (Vladimir Caamaño), a fellow street-smart New York cop, who's part of her personal security team, and Blake Sullivan, played by Brisbane-born actress Adelaide Clemens, a polished and confident press secretary who is eager to earn Tommy’s trust.

Tommy also stars Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom, Life In Pieces) as the guy responsible for hiring Tommy, Mayor Buddy Gray. Buddy relies on the political instincts of his deputy mayor, Doug Dudik (Joseph Lyle Taylor), a slick operative with questionable morals who is wary of Tommy’s growing influence.

Now that Tommy is in L.A., she has a second chance at a relationship with her adult daughter, Kate Jones (Olivia Lucy Phillip), who still faults her mother for choosing career over family many years ago.

Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, Tommy comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of Bull and Homicide: Life On The Street. Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Tom Szentgyorgyi, Christine Moore and Kate Dennis (pilot only) also serve as executive producers alongside Attanasio.

Tommy premieres 8.30 Wednesday, 3 June on 10, or catch up on 10 play

Charmed Season 3 Is Coming To 10 play
NEXT STORY

Charmed Season 3 Is Coming To 10 play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Charmed Season 3 Is Coming To 10 play

Charmed Season 3 Is Coming To 10 play

It's high time to journey back to Hilltowne and reunite with your favourite witchy trio.
Melissa Leong, Julia Morris Nominated For Gold: The 2022 Logie Award Nominations Are Here

Melissa Leong, Julia Morris Nominated For Gold: The 2022 Logie Award Nominations Are Here

The 2022 TV Week Logie Award nominations are out, and a lot of our faves have snagged a nomination — or several!
What’s On 10 Play In May

What’s On 10 Play In May

Check out what's new on 10 play in May!
New Scripted Drama, Paper Dolls, Is Coming To 10 and 10 play

New Scripted Drama, Paper Dolls, Is Coming To 10 and 10 play

Set in 2000, Paper Dolls follows the meteoric rise and fall of the fictional girl-band INDIGO - a manufactured pop group born out of one of the first reality TV shows.
The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?