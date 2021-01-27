Three Blue Ducks Is The Delicious New Show Coming To 10 And 10 play

Known for their shared passion for ethical produce, unique eating experiences and love for the bush and ocean, this delicious six-part series sees Andy, Mark and Daz road trip around the country, with a shared goal: devise a new dish concept, source the produce and test the recipe in the field. Successful dishes will find their way to devoted customers, on the iconic Three Blue Ducks menu.

Three Blue Ducks not only reveals the craft, creativity and challenges associated with running an empire of restaurants started from a humble beachside café, but the incredible friendship and professionalism of these three food-lovers.

"This series is a real and honest representation of my working life at ‘the Ducks’ when it comes to putting new dishes on the menu,” Andy said. “The bonus was that I got to hang out on the road with Mark and Daz, coming up with new dishes and seeing how they are received in our restaurants”.

Three Blue Ducks will air 7.00 Saturday, 13 February, on 10 and 10 play