10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

This Is Brand New Information! Friends Is Coming To 10 Peach And 10 Play

This Is Brand New Information! Friends Is Coming To 10 Peach And 10 Play

Friends is heading to 10 Peach and 10 play faster than you can yell 'PIVOT!'

Grab a meatball sub or a beef trifle-Shepherd's Pie because the ULTIMATE 90's sitcom, Friends, premieres on Monday 14 October at 7.00pm on 10 Peach and 10 play, with rival comedy Seinfeld to move to a later time of 8.00pm.

It's been a whopping 25 years since we first met our besties Joey, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Rachel and Phoebe and yet all these years later, it is still one of the world's most popular television shows.

10 Peach and 10 play are bringing it way back to the very first episode, so be prepared to laugh at Chandler's snappy one-liners, cry over Rachel and Ross's breakup, sing along to Phoebe's iconic 'Smelly Cat' song, drool over Monica's style (and her food) and appreciate Joey's way with the ladies!

And who knows, you might even learn a thing or two. Like not counting 'Mississippily' when getting a spray tan. Or that you should NEVER steal someone's turkey sandwich with the moist maker from the work fridge.

But most of all, you'll learn that the best of friends will always be there for youuuuuu!

Network 10's Head of Programming, Daniel Monaghan, said: “Friends is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and its enduring popularity makes it the perfect addition to the 10 Peach schedule. We are not ones to pass up the opportunity to showcase this classic every weeknight on free to air. Could we BE any happier!” No, Daniel, we cannot!

Friends Premieres On Monday 14 October at 7.00pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.