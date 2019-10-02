This Is Brand New Information! Friends Is Coming To 10 Peach And 10 Play

Grab a meatball sub or a beef trifle-Shepherd's Pie because the ULTIMATE 90's sitcom, Friends, premieres on Monday 14 October at 7.00pm on 10 Peach and 10 play, with rival comedy Seinfeld to move to a later time of 8.00pm.

It's been a whopping 25 years since we first met our besties Joey, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Rachel and Phoebe and yet all these years later, it is still one of the world's most popular television shows.

10 Peach and 10 play are bringing it way back to the very first episode, so be prepared to laugh at Chandler's snappy one-liners, cry over Rachel and Ross's breakup, sing along to Phoebe's iconic 'Smelly Cat' song, drool over Monica's style (and her food) and appreciate Joey's way with the ladies!

And who knows, you might even learn a thing or two. Like not counting 'Mississippily' when getting a spray tan. Or that you should NEVER steal someone's turkey sandwich with the moist maker from the work fridge.

But most of all, you'll learn that the best of friends will always be there for youuuuuu!

Network 10's Head of Programming, Daniel Monaghan, said: “Friends is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and its enduring popularity makes it the perfect addition to the 10 Peach schedule. We are not ones to pass up the opportunity to showcase this classic every weeknight on free to air. Could we BE any happier!” No, Daniel, we cannot!

Friends Premieres On Monday 14 October at 7.00pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play