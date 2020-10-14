There’s No Place Like 10 In 2021

With a preview of what’s to come in 2021, 10 has announced three brand spanking new shows which will premiere next year: Making It Australia, The Dog House Australia, and The First Inventors.

On top of that, your faves from Australian Survivor to The Amazing Race Australia, The Bachelor to MasterChef, we’ll be bringing you even more of what you love.

Here’s what to look forward to in 2021:

NEW

Making It Australia

Based on the hit US series hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It Australia will bring together some of the most talented “makers” in the country to showcase the best of the best when it comes to crafting.

Aussies with a passion for woodwork, interior design, DIY, and hodge-podge will compete to be crowned the Master Maker, and earn them a cash prize of $100,000.

That’s a lot of craft supplies.

The First Inventors

A new Australian show, co-commissioned with NITV, The First Inventors will be presented by Rob Collins who — along with First Nations authorities — will take us back between 70,000 to 120,000 years and look at ancient Indigenous innovations and discoveries across the development of tools, agriculture, art, irrigation and more.

The Dog House Australia

After Aussies fell in love with the UK version in 2020, it only seemed logical to have a Dog House of our very own. The dog-umentary series (sorry) will follow the lives of carers at The Dog House who are trying to find forever homes for some vulnerable pups.

If you don’t fall in love with The Dog House you’re barking mad!

RETURNING

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia

Well it’s no Blue Mountains, but next year I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be set deep in the heart of the Australian bush for its seventh season.

Both Lady Julia Morris and “Dr” Chris Brown will be returning as our beloved hosts with Julia noting, “The Dr has always insisted on social distancing from me, but this year, after 32 weeks locked in my house, being close to him will be more thrilling than ever.”

The Amazing Race Australia

Beau Ryan returns to host The Amazing Race Australia, and it really is all in the title because in 2021, a whole new set of teams will be racing to cover every corner of Australia.

“I was over the moon when I found out The Amazing Race Australia would be filmed in our own backyard,” Beau said, adding, “We have the most stunning beaches, coastlines and natural landscapes on the planet.

“I can’t wait to show off the most beautiful country in the world, as well as the 20,000 different types of Aussie animals that can kill you! Wish the teams luck, they’ll need it!”

The Masked Singer Australia

Dust off your magnifying glasses and get ready to scream “take it off!” because in 2021 masks will still be in fashion. The greatest guessing game which this year saw a Wiggle in a giant Puppet mask haunting a Minogue will be back and whackier than ever next year.

Host Osher Günsberg and our gorgeous guessing panel will all be back to try and figure out the secret identities of celebrities hiding under weird, whacky and absolutely wonderful masks.

MasterChef Australia

After introducing three new judges and bringing back all your faves to compete in Back To Win, in 2021 MasterChef Australia returns to its catchphrase, ordinary people, extraordinary food.

“I am thrilled to continue this inspiring MasterChef journey with Jock and Andy,” Melissa said, “and to bring another season of this magical show to life.”

Australian Survivor

Jonathan LaPaglia and the immunity idols he calls his arms will be back at the helm of another season of Australian Survivor.

After the incredible All Stars season this year, JLP said, “It’s time for some new blood to step into the ring and take the series’ mantra - Outwit, Outplay and Outlast - to a new level. It’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

The Bachelor Franchise

Locky and Irena may be on their 100th hike, and Elly and Becky Miles are still on their journey to find their Mr Rights, the good news is 2021 will have just as much love in store as The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelorette Australia are back in a brand-new mansion!

But what would The Bachelor be without the man himself, Osher Günsberg?

“I'm thrilled to be dusting off the suits for another season,” Osher said, “and I’m as excited as you are to meet our brand-new Bachelor and Bachelorette.”

But wait, there’s so much more…

A second season of Five Bedrooms, the third season of How to Stay Married, new seasons of Gogglebox, The Living Room, Hughesy, We Have A Problem, and Have You Been Paying Attention?

We’ll be hitting the beaches again for more Bondi Rescue while Territory Cops take us back up the Top End.

The Project, Studio 10, and 10 News First will continue to keep you informed, while the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, MotoGP World Championship and Melbourne Cup Carnival will provide the biggest and best.

And outside of Australia, we’ll be bringing you the best from around the world including Jamie Oliver, Ambulance UK, The Dog House, Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly, The Royals Revealed, The Savoy, NCIS, Bull, FBI: Most Wanted, and The Graham Norton Show as well as the 2021 Grammy Awards and The Gilded Age.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2021!