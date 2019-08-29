The World’s Hottest Zipcode Returns To 10 And 10 Play

Who can forget when Brenda and Dylan had sex for the first time? And that time when they broke up after he cheated on her with her supposed best friend? Or when they found their way back to each other and Dylan left Beverly Hills to go be with Brenda in London? Ahh, the Luke Perry mems are hitting us right in the feels, hard.

The remaining seven former teen idols - Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling - are back to play heightened versions of themselves in this brand-new serialised drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together? Find out soon when BH90210 begins on 10 and 10 play.

BH90210, Coming Soon To 10 and 10 play