The Unicorn Is Coming To 10 And It's Gonna Be Hilarious

It's the new comedy that'll warm your heart and leave you in stitches

The world of dating can be a cruel one. You can be dumped, stood up, ghosted and gaslighted. There are playboys, cheaters, commitment-phobes and con men. But every now and then…you stumble across a unicorn.

Meet Wade (Walter Goggins, Justified, Sons of Anarchy), one of the very few living unicorns. He’s a devoted single dad, gainfully employed, attractive and comes with a proven track record of commitment.

A year after his wife has passed away, Wade’s friends decide it’s time for their mate to get back in the game and nudge him into the world of dating.

Wade has so many other parts of his life figured out, but how will a man who was with the same partner for over 20 years adjust to the new online world of love? And just what will his daughters make of him moving on from the memory of mum?

Crammed with an amazing cast including Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine, Ballers), Omar Millar (8 Mile, Shall We Dance) and Michaela Watkins (Saturday Night Live, Transparent), The Unicorn will leave you filled with hope that maybe your next date will be the one who remembers his wallet.

The Unicorn premieres 7.30 Wednesday, 20 November on 10 and 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

