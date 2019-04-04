The Twilight Zone Is Coming To 10, 10 play and 10 All Access

The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated series The Twilight Zone arrives on 10 All Access later this month. And in order to celebrate, and whet your appetites, you’ll be able to watch the first episode for free 10.30pm Thursday 18 April on 10, and 3am Friday 19 April on 10 play.

Then, once you’re inevitably hooked, you can sign up to 10 All Access and binge the first four episodes! Huzzah!

Not familiar with the middle ground between light and shadow? The Twilight Zone first premiered in 1959 and ran for five seasons. This 2019 re-imagining continues the show’s tradition of offering tales of science fiction, horror and mystery and will no doubt attract a new generation of sci-fi fans.

And, it’s hosted and narrated by Jordan Peele! King of smart horror. In a role made famous by creator Rod Serling, who used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. Much like Jordan Peele does today!

In addition to Peele, the new series delivers a stellar cast including Ike Barinholtz, Zazie Beetz, John Cho, Chris O’Dowd, Taissa Farmiga, Betty Gabriel, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

Twilight Zone fan and CEO of Network 10 Paul Anderson said: “We’re really excited that 10 All Access will be the place Australians can enter the fifth dimension with the rebooted series of The Twilight Zone. For fans of the classic series, it will be a fresh perspective on one of the most iconic series of all time, and for new viewers, it will open up the possibility of a world they’ve not encountered before. Long considered to be the godfather of sci-fi, the series is set to be the perfect long weekend binge.”

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes. The series is distributed internationally by CBS Studios International.

Here’s what the critics are saying:

“The Twilight Zone flawlessly translates the spirit of the original series.” - Mashable.

“Imaginative and outspoken.” - Indie Wire.

“Timeless, Modern and Fittingly Political.” – Vulture.

“Peele’s update is fresh, smart, entertaining and inspired.” – Time.

“Deliriously good.” – Collider.

The Twilight Zone season preview airs on 10 Networks April 18 At 10.30pm, and on 10 play Friday April 19 from 3am

Stream the first four episodes on 10 All Access from 19 April