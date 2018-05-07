The Seriously Bonkers Reasons We Hope Lie Behind Evil Finn's Return





He Has Amnesia, And Everyone Thinks It’s Funny

He has amnesia and doesn’t remember that he’s already been to Erinsborough. He applies for a job at Erinsborough high and sets about trying to bring down Susan and Elly with the help of Xanthe. Everyone goes along with it and bursts out laughing every time he leaves a room.





He's Been In Erinsborough The Whole Time (Hope You Didn't Eat Any Muffins)

He’s been living at Lassiter’s the whole time – chatting up Elly’s sister on Tinder because she looks enough like Elly to serve as a substitute for his ardour – surviving on room service and coming up with the ultimate plan for revenge. Come nightfall, he's been sneaking into people's houses, reading mail, diaries, Facebook messages, trying on their clothes and amassing a portfolio of things to blackmail people with. Part of this ritual involves breaking into Dipi’s café and licking all the muffins, chuckling as he imagines how many people will eat them the next day.





Possession, The Antichrist, Armageddon and Shane Rebecchi

After spending time in a retreat in a remote location in a foreign land, he was possessed by the devil making him even more evil than ever before but, remarkably, curing his brain aneurysm. After tracking down Elly’s sister (on Tinder?) and wooing her, she is now with child. Their arrival in Erinborough is under the guise of patching up with Elly and becoming a family. In reality their child is the Aussie Antichrist – Damo. Armageddon ensues and Shane Rebecchi – who is the best bloke in town by a country mile – has to save the world.





He Can’t Tell Elly And Bea Apart

He thinks Elly’s sister is actually Elly and he can’t work out why she keeps referring to herself as Bea. They do look very alike…

Revenge And Ai Puppies

He wants to make up for all the wrong he’s done so he’s brought everyone puppies! What Erinsborough’s residents don’t know is that the former science teacher has used his science knowledge to create Ai puppies that promptly set about wreaking havoc in the lives of their new owners – and we’re not talking about chewing the odd shoe and peeing on the carpet – until Shane Rebecchi – The Great Inventor – works it out and sets about destroying them with a crazy weapon he invented that we don’t know anything about other than the fact it’s solar powered.

Classic Evil Doppelganger

It’s not Finn it’s his doppelganger, Evil Derek. Evil Derek is obsessed with Susan and wants her all for himself. He organises for Karl to have a mysterious and fatal accident and makes sure he's always there whenever Susan needs anything, until she realises she's loved him all along.

Classic Time Machine Debacle

He’s invented a time machine that transports all the major characters back 40,000 years. Erinsborough – not its name yet – is an Aboriginal village belonging to one of the tribes of the Kulin Nation who, after their initial shock, offer help to the weird white people after Shane Rebecchi demonstrates they mean no harm. They live among the tribe while Shane tinkers with the time machine, working out how to get them all back to 2018.

Civil War

Now the leader of a cult, Finn and Bea convert the residents of Erinsborough to their new religion, cutting the town off from the rest of the country and setting about creating a new society with Finn as their leader. Civil war breaks out when Shane Rebecchi establishes an underground revolutionary movement to free the suburb from Finn and Bea's spell.

The Walking Undead

He’s a vampire who infects the majority of the suburb. The survivors live under the leadership of Shane Rebecchi and it all gets a little bit Walking Dead With Vampires. Neighbours can now only be shot at night.

The drama kicks off 6.30 Monday May 21 on ELEVEN, or catch up on tenplay