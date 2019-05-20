The Secrets She Keeps Is Coming To 10

Set in the striking Blue Mountains outside of Sydney, this screen adaption of Michael Robotham’s best-selling novel tells the story of two women from vastly different backgrounds, both hiding explosive secrets that could destroy everything they hold dear.

The leading ladies – Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey, The Spanish Princess) and Jessica De Gouw (Riot, Underground) are in fine company as they act alongside Michael Dorman (Patriot, Wonderland) Ryan Corr (Bloom, Holding The Man) and Michael Sheasby (The Nightingale, The Luminaries).

“You’d be hard pressed to find a more compelling contemporary novel," Network 10 head of drama and executive producer Rick Maier said. "This is Michael Robotham at his brilliant best and an equally stunning adaptation from Sarah Walker and Jono Gavin.”

“If you’ve read the book you’ll know why we’re all so excited at 10 to bring The Secrets She Keeps to the screen. And no wonder it has attracted such a sensational cast either. It should be a cracker.”

Lingo Pictures’ Producer, Helen Bowden, explained: "The Secrets She Keeps is an utterly gripping domestic noir about motherhood and envy. But no matter how dark the story becomes, we always have enormous compassion for the two women at its centre.”

The Secrets She Keeps is coming soon to 10 and 10 play.