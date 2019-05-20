10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

The Secrets She Keeps Is Coming To 10

The Secrets She Keeps Is Coming To 10

Get ready for a brand new six-part psychological thriller – The Secrets She Keeps

Set in the striking Blue Mountains outside of Sydney, this screen adaption of Michael Robotham’s best-selling novel tells the story of two women from vastly different backgrounds, both hiding explosive secrets that could destroy everything they hold dear.

The leading ladies – Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey, The Spanish Princess) and Jessica De Gouw (Riot, Underground) are in fine company as they act alongside Michael Dorman (Patriot, Wonderland) Ryan Corr (Bloom, Holding The Man) and Michael Sheasby (The Nightingale, The Luminaries).

“You’d be hard pressed to find a more compelling contemporary novel," Network 10 head of drama and executive producer Rick Maier said. "This is Michael Robotham at his brilliant best and an equally stunning adaptation from Sarah Walker and Jono Gavin.”

“If you’ve read the book you’ll know why we’re all so excited at 10 to bring The Secrets She Keeps to the screen. And no wonder it has attracted such a sensational cast either. It should be a cracker.”

Lingo Pictures’ Producer, Helen Bowden, explained: "The Secrets She Keeps is an utterly gripping domestic noir about motherhood and envy. But no matter how dark the story becomes, we always have enormous compassion for the two women at its centre.”

The Secrets She Keeps is coming soon to 10 and 10 play.

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.