10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

The Most Epic Game Of Hide And Seek: Hunted Australia Coming To 10 And 10 Play In 2022

The Most Epic Game Of Hide And Seek: Hunted Australia Coming To 10 And 10 Play In 2022

An all-new thrilling reality series arrives in 2022.

Normally in reality TV the aim is to get as much screen time as possible, but Hunted Australia isn’t your average reality series.

Ordinary Aussies will take part in this radical social experiment as they attempt to avoid being captured and found by a team of expert hunters.

These ‘fugitives’ won’t be allowed to have money to help them or any outside help. Instead, they’ll have to try and get off the grid as fast as possible and remain as undetectable as possible.

But with a team of experts, armed with top-tier tech, can these fugitives outrun the pros and win themselves a massive prize?

Based on the UK series, Hunted Australia will arrive in 2022 and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Our Aussie fugitives will need physical strength, mental toughness, and the gift of the gab to conquer this game,” Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Content and Programming, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said.

“We can’t wait to watch them in action.”

You can run... but can you hide?

Think you have what it takes? Check here to find out more info to apply now for Hunted Australia!

Hunted Australia is coming to Network 10 and 10 play in 2022

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.