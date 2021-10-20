The Most Epic Game Of Hide And Seek: Hunted Australia Coming To 10 And 10 Play In 2022

Normally in reality TV the aim is to get as much screen time as possible, but Hunted Australia isn’t your average reality series.

Ordinary Aussies will take part in this radical social experiment as they attempt to avoid being captured and found by a team of expert hunters.

These ‘fugitives’ won’t be allowed to have money to help them or any outside help. Instead, they’ll have to try and get off the grid as fast as possible and remain as undetectable as possible.

But with a team of experts, armed with top-tier tech, can these fugitives outrun the pros and win themselves a massive prize?

Based on the UK series, Hunted Australia will arrive in 2022 and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Our Aussie fugitives will need physical strength, mental toughness, and the gift of the gab to conquer this game,” Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Content and Programming, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said.

“We can’t wait to watch them in action.”

You can run... but can you hide?

Think you have what it takes? Check here to find out more info to apply now for Hunted Australia!

Hunted Australia is coming to Network 10 and 10 play in 2022