Masked, Mysterious And Singing For Their Supper

Global smash hit celebrity singing competition and the world’s biggest masquerade party, The Masked Singer, has found its Australian home on 10 and WIN Network.

An unmissable family event, each week The Masked Singer will feature celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is disguised head-to-toe in an elaborate costume to conceal their identity.

With each sensational performance, the host, panelists, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask.

From hit makers to legendary athletes, not every celebrity will have a musical background, but each competitor will have the eye of the tiger working towards the ultimate goal of becoming the last singer to be unmasked.

Already a viral phenomenon with over half a billion fans worldwide, and the biggest unscripted TV launch on U.S. television in close to a decade, The Rolling Stones referred to The Masked Singer as “truly avant-garde TV,” while The Guardian wrote, “this might actually be the best televised singing competition of the last decade.”

Produced by Warner Bros. Australia, this exciting mystery music competition is set to become the country’s biggest guessing game, with blockbuster celebrity reveals at the end of each episode.

On commissioning the series, Network 10’s Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said: “We are so thrilled to have  on 10. It is genuinely original, addictive and a little bit bonkers. It is not that often that you get to launch something that feels so unique and exciting. We cannot wait to get going and have the whole country playing along.”

Warner Bros. Australia CEO, Michael Brooks, said: “Australian TV audiences are screaming out for something fresh, exciting and original. The Masked Singer is not a singing show, it’s an addictive guessing game that will have the entire country asking one question...who is behind the mask?”

Hear them sing, follow the clues & guess the celebrity!

The Masked Singer is coming soon to 10 & 10 play 

