The Masked Singer All-Star Panellists Revealed

Global megastar Lindsay Lohan, music hit maker Dannii Minogue, pop culture guru Jackie O and funny man Dave Hughes have all cleared their schedules in order to play the country’s biggest game of guess who, The Masked Singer Australia.

As 12 celebrities take the stage hidden beneath bizarre disguises and intricate costumes, this musical crack unit of detectives will take a handful of clues and the sound of each celebrity’s voice to try and unearth just who is behind the mask.

Lindsay Lohan started her career at the age of three as a child model and has since gone on to prove herself a triple threat within the entertainment industry. This lady knows good talent when she sees it.

On joining The Masked Singer Australia panel, Lindsay said: “The show has already been a huge success and I can only imagine it will get bigger. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try and guess who's behind the masks. I feel honoured to sit on the panel and be a part of such an amazing show.”

Making her mark as a global pop sensation over three decades, in recent years Dannii Minogue has stepped out of the studio and onto television screens, cementing herself as one of the industry’s sharpest talent spotters.

On why she thinks The Masked Singer Australia will stand out from other talent competitions, Dannii said: “The Masked Singer is an incredible show that already has fans around the world. I love the music, drama of the costumes, the fun of guessing the performers, and most of all the tension when the performer is revealed.

It is the first singing show that is voted on performance alone, till the very end. There is so much secrecy about the performers, that I think this show will be a hot ticket - my friends are already trying to get an audience seat!”

One of the most powerful voices in Australian media, Jackie O has the entertainment world on speed dial, and she’s not afraid to call.

On why she’s decided to take her place on the guessing panel, Jackie said: “I was really excited by the concept, it’s so unique and like nothing we’ve seen on Australian TV before. I love that everyone can play along at home trying to guess which celebrities are under the mask. I’m also excited for my daughter to see it, she will love it.”

While he may not have the sweetest singing voice, Dave Hughes will certainly bring the laughs to an already bonkers show. Despite not having the musical nous of his fellow panellists, Dave believes he has his finger on the pulse of those playing along at home.

On his place on such and outstanding panel, Dave said: “Never has the phrase ‘thorn between the roses’ been more apt. I will attempt to give the common man’s view while sitting amongst these goddesses.”

Hosted by compare extraordinaire, Osher Günsberg, The Masked Singer Australia is going to be one hell of a show! If you'd like to be a part of the audience, grab your free tickets here

The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play