The MacGyver Reboot And A Sitcom Starring Friends Royalty Matt LeBlanc Will Soon Hit 10 Play

Strap in for hours of binge-watching fun with two new shows coming to 10 Play. Every episode of Man With A Plan and the MacGyver reboot will be available to watch for free on 10 Play from Tuesday, August 1.

If these shows are familiar to you, prepare yourself for a trip down memory lane. If not, here’s a taste of what to expect.

Man With A Plan

Starring Matt LeBlanc, Man With A Plan is a wholesome family-oriented sitcom that guarantees laughs. Adam Burns (LeBlanc), is an American contractor and old-school father who takes on more of the parenting responsibilities when his wife Andi (Liza Snyder) returns to work.

Adam must learn to juggle this new challenge while running his contracting business and dealing with his own overbearing father. Between navigating a new job, raising their three rambunctious children and dodging all the obstacles that life throws their way, the Burns family sure have their hands full. All four seasons of Man With A Plan will be available to watch from Tuesday, August 1 on 10 Play.

MacGyver (Reboot)

The iconic Angus ‘Mac’ Macgyver, known for his unusual knack for making gadgets out of everyday objects (read: matchstick machine gun), is revived in the MacGyver reboot. Stepping into Richard Dean Anderson’s shoes, actor Lucas Till stars as the new Mac, armed with his trusty Swiss army knife, some duct tape and the classic MacGyver wit.

MacGyver works for a US government intelligence agency where he uses his science knowledge and unconventional ideas to save lives and prevent catastrophes. It’s typical action-adventure with all the thrills and spills that make for brilliant adrenaline-pumping TV but with paper clips in place of pistols and birthday candles for bombs. All five seasons of the new MacGyver will be available to watch for free on 10 Play from August 1 so gather your paper clips and fashion a TV out of your old alarm clock so you don’t miss any of the action.

