The Glowing Beacon Of The Bridge Beckons

Streaming Exclusively On Paramount+ From Friday, 19 August.

Update your watch list as Friday, 19 August delivers your next streaming obsession in the form of global reality phenomenon, The Bridge Australia.

Narrated by renowned Australian actor Hugo Weaving, the haunting red beacon beckons in the distance as 12 strangers meet at a cabin deep in Tasmania’s untamed wilderness. Sure, it might sound like the beginnings of a scary movie, but it’s also the chance to win $250,000.

With nothing but their bare hands and basic tools, building a bridge together sounds easy right? Wrong.

If it’s one thing we know about strangers working to achieve a common goal with a cash prize ending, it’s to be careful who you trust.

In the epic first look, catch a glimpse of how the builders grapple with not only the best approach for the build, but also one last minor detail. Whoever is chosen to cross the bridge ultimately decides who keeps the cash. Will they share it with the group or keep it for themselves?

Three hundred and thirty metres. Seventeen days. One winner. Build it together. Cross it alone.

The Bridge Australia joins a host of the world’s best entertainment currently streaming on Paramount+, including The Secrets She Keeps, I Love That For You, All Star Shore, Jerry & Marge Go Large, Players, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, The Offer, HALO, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, iCarly, 1883, Honor Society, and Five Bedrooms, with 6 Festivals and Tulsa King streaming soon.

You can stream 20,000 hours of unique stories, iconic stars, live sport and a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ for $8.99 per month for a monthly subscription or $89.99 for an annual subscription.

What’s On 10 Play In August
What’s On 10 Play In August

