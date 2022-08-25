10 play Trending

The CSI Franchise Is Coming To 10 play For Your Binge-Watching Pleasure

Strap yourselves in for plenty of crime-solving drama as CSI's biggest titles head to 10 play, starting from September 1.

Fact: Nothing beats a good old-fashioned crime drama.

Correction: Nothing beats hundreds of hours of good-old fashioned American crime drama from television’s prime.

The popular long-running series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has become a beast of its own, spanning 15 years of prime-time television and spawning several successful spin-offs. Every single episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, CSI: Cyber and CSI: NY  is coming to 10 play for you to binge-watch to your heart’s content.

The franchise’s first spin-off, CSI: Miami, will be launching on 10 play on September 1, with the other titles to drop throughout the rest of the year.

If you have fond memories of late Friday nights sinking your teeth into the gripping investigations, then you’re in good company. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane with Lieutenant Horatio "H" Caine (love him or hate him he is a true asset to the CSI Franchise) and the crew at the Miami-Dade Police Department.

If you haven’t yet been graced with the absolute treat that is CSI: Miami here’s a little explainer to get you excited for hours of crime-solving fun.

Following a Florida-based team of forensic investigators who use a perfect combination of cutting-edge science and old-fashioned police work to solve a slew of mind-bending crime mysteries, CSI: Miami is the show that summons the inner-detective in all of us.

From suspicious plane crashes and full-blown shootouts to twisted serial killers and gruesome murders, each episode is packed to the brim with action- as it should.

Homicides aside, in true CSI fashion, the show is not complete without some juicy drama as the characters navigate life on the crime-fighting front. Working among the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami, each season is dripping with some gossip-worthy tales.

If this sounds just up your alley, we just know you’re also going to love CSI: Cyber (October 1), CSI: NY (November 1) and the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (December 1)  as they drop on 10 play over the coming months

Consider yourself booked and busy until you’ve devoured every last morsel of this crime drama goodness.

Binge-watch every episode of CSI: Miami on 10 play on demand from September 1, and get set for the rest later this year

