The Coronation: 10 News First Special Presentation Live

For the first time in 70 years, the world will bear witness to the Coronation of a new British monarch when His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned alongside Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, 6 May.

Watched by millions across the globe, Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will depart Buckingham Palace and arrive in procession, known as 'The King's Procession', at Westminster Abbey. There, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the historic Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort

After the Service, Their Majesties, joined by other Members of the Royal Family, will return to Buckingham Palace in 'The Coronation Procession'. To conclude the day's ceremonial events, Their Majesties will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace accompanied by Members of the Royal Family.

In a 10 News First special presentation, 10's National Affairs Editor, Hugh Riminton, will be on the ground in London to host the historic royal ceremonial broadcast from the BBC, live from 4.30pm AEST on 10 and 10 Play.

Joining Hugh in London will be 10's UK Correspondent Johnpaul Gonzo covering all the latest stories and breaking news as the Commonwealth celebrates the Coronation of a new sovereign.

10 News First evening lineup:

Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane: 

4:30pm: The Coronation on 10 and 10 Peach

5:00pm: 10 News First bulletin on 10 (switch over to 10 Peach to continue to watch The Coronation)

6:00pm: The Coronation continues on 10.

Adelaide:

4:00pm: The Coronation on 10 and 10 Peach

5:00pm: 10 News First bulletin on 10 (switch over to 10 Peach to continue to watch The Coronation)

6:00pm AEST: The Coronation continues on 10.

Perth: 

2:30pm: The Coronation on 10 and 10 Peach

5:00pm: 10 News First bulletin on 10 (switch over to 10 Peach to continue to watch The Coronation)

6:00pm: The Coronation continues on 10.

The Coronation coverage will be simulcast live on 10 Play.

The Coronation special presentation will air Live on Saturday, 6 May from 4.30pm AEST on 10 and 10 Play.

