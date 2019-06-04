10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

The Blakeney Twins Return To Ramsay Street

The Blakeney Twins Return To Ramsay Street

There’s double trouble coming to Ramsay St!

Twins Gayle and Gillian Blakeney are making their way back to Erinsborough – 27 years since they last appeared.

Last time they were living on Ramsay St they played Christina and Caroline Alessi, and they’ll be stepping right back into the shoes of the characters that made them household names.

Christina Alessi (Gayle Blakeney) left her mark on Ramsay St as one of Paul Robinson’s (many) ex-wives. Her twin, Caroline Alessi (Gillian Blakeney) is fiery, a little bit naughty, and best known for being Paul Robinson’s lover. Talk about keeping it in the family!

“We were tickled pink to be asked back,” Gayle said about their return to Erinsborough. “We knew if they wanted to reprise the characters after nearly 30 years, it had to be for a great story line which it is. We’re really looking forward to filming it.”

“Strangely enough,” Gillian added, “it feels just so comfortable and familiar despite the obvious changes, the cast and crew have been so welcoming.”

The twin sisters are coming to shake things up on Ramsay St in September 2019.

Watch Neighbours 6pm on 10 Peach or catch up on 10 play

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach
NEXT STORY

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.
    Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

    Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

    One of Australia’s most iconic drag queens is coming to 10 play on July 4.