The Blakeney Twins Return To Ramsay Street

Twins Gayle and Gillian Blakeney are making their way back to Erinsborough – 27 years since they last appeared.

Last time they were living on Ramsay St they played Christina and Caroline Alessi, and they’ll be stepping right back into the shoes of the characters that made them household names.

Christina Alessi (Gayle Blakeney) left her mark on Ramsay St as one of Paul Robinson’s (many) ex-wives. Her twin, Caroline Alessi (Gillian Blakeney) is fiery, a little bit naughty, and best known for being Paul Robinson’s lover. Talk about keeping it in the family!

“We were tickled pink to be asked back,” Gayle said about their return to Erinsborough. “We knew if they wanted to reprise the characters after nearly 30 years, it had to be for a great story line which it is. We’re really looking forward to filming it.”

“Strangely enough,” Gillian added, “it feels just so comfortable and familiar despite the obvious changes, the cast and crew have been so welcoming.”

The twin sisters are coming to shake things up on Ramsay St in September 2019.

