10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

The Betoota Advocate Breaks Down Our Controversial Past

The Betoota Advocate Breaks Down Our Controversial Past

Paramount+ Australian original series, The Betoota Advocate Presents, premieres Wednesday, 14 June.

The Betoota Advocate, Australia’s favourite and most trusted newspaper, delves into important Australian stories in their new series The Betoota Advocate Presents, a Paramount+ Australian Original Series premiering exclusively on Wednesday, 14 June with episodes dropping weekly.

Fronted by Editor At Large Errol Parker and Editor Clancy Overall, the pair dig deep into the controversies that shaped our nation. Across four episodes, corruption, money, religion and tribalism are key themes, with no stone left unturned to get to the crux of the headline.

Interviewing those who lived through it all, The Betoota Advocate investigates The Hillsong Story and the downfall of the church and its founder Brian Houston, the Super League war with media moguls Murdoch and Packer at the helm, Fine Cotton, the strangest racehorse controversy in our nation’s history and the heat and violence of the Cronulla Riots.

Australia has a history and sometimes it’s not pretty and The Betoota Advocate Presents doesn’t sugarcoat it. And it’s why Aussies love them.

Produced by Warner Bros. Australia for Paramount+, The Betoota Advocate Presents premieres Wednesday, 14 June on Paramount+.

The Betoota Advocate Presents joins a host of the Paramount+ Australian Originals currently streaming on Paramount+, including Five Bedrooms, Last King of The Cross, The Bridge Australia, The Secrets She Keeps, 6 Festivals, More Than This, Undressed, Couples Therapy Australia and Spreadsheet with Appleton Ladies Potato Race, One Night and NCIS: Sydney streaming soon.

Drag Superstar Trevor Ashley Is Set To Take On Queen Of The Universe
NEXT STORY

Drag Superstar Trevor Ashley Is Set To Take On Queen Of The Universe

Advertisement

Related Articles

Drag Superstar Trevor Ashley Is Set To Take On Queen Of The Universe

Drag Superstar Trevor Ashley Is Set To Take On Queen Of The Universe

The drag superstar is ready to conquer the globe in the second season of the live singing competition where queens from across the world battle it out for the title of Queen of the Universe.
'It's Too Easy To Knock Over Sandcastles': Kat Stewart Talks Season Four Of Five Bedrooms

'It's Too Easy To Knock Over Sandcastles': Kat Stewart Talks Season Four Of Five Bedrooms

With each new season of the hit series Five Bedrooms, the writers find new ways to torture Kat Stewart's character, Liz.
The First Inventors: The Ground-Breaking Documentary Series That Will Rewrite Australian History

The First Inventors: The Ground-Breaking Documentary Series That Will Rewrite Australian History

The four-part series uncovers ancient traditional knowledge and insights, which could help navigate some of the biggest challenges of our time.
Network 10 Partners With Screen Queensland For National Reconciliation Week Initiative

Network 10 Partners With Screen Queensland For National Reconciliation Week Initiative

Emerging Queensland-based First Nations filmmakers have produced four community service announcements to air on 10 and 10 Play as part of the Screen Queensland and Network 10 First Nations Skills Placement.
April Rose Pengilly And Jodi Gordon Returning To Neighbours And Reveal Their Dream Story For Chelly

April Rose Pengilly And Jodi Gordon Returning To Neighbours And Reveal Their Dream Story For Chelly

When we last saw Chloe Brennan and Elly Conway, they finally had their long-awaited happy ending. Now, Neighbours is returning and so are the fan-favourite couple.