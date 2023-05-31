The Betoota Advocate Breaks Down Our Controversial Past

The Betoota Advocate, Australia’s favourite and most trusted newspaper, delves into important Australian stories in their new series The Betoota Advocate Presents, a Paramount+ Australian Original Series premiering exclusively on Wednesday, 14 June with episodes dropping weekly.

Fronted by Editor At Large Errol Parker and Editor Clancy Overall, the pair dig deep into the controversies that shaped our nation. Across four episodes, corruption, money, religion and tribalism are key themes, with no stone left unturned to get to the crux of the headline.

Interviewing those who lived through it all, The Betoota Advocate investigates The Hillsong Story and the downfall of the church and its founder Brian Houston, the Super League war with media moguls Murdoch and Packer at the helm, Fine Cotton, the strangest racehorse controversy in our nation’s history and the heat and violence of the Cronulla Riots.

Australia has a history and sometimes it’s not pretty and The Betoota Advocate Presents doesn’t sugarcoat it. And it’s why Aussies love them.

Produced by Warner Bros. Australia for Paramount+, The Betoota Advocate Presents premieres Wednesday, 14 June on Paramount+.

