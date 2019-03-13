The Bachelor In Paradise 2019 Cast Announcement Of Dreams

Love may have eluded this bunch of Bachelor contenders the first time around, but now they’re back, armed with experience and a spray tan, ready to take on Paradise and find true love.

Coming from both Australia and the US, these born-ready romantics made their mark across five seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette creating some of the show’s most controversial and heartbreaking moments.

Now with the odds in their favour, it’s up to these sexy singles to sort the cream from the coconuts and find themselves someone who is more than just a holiday fling.

Stepping up for season two of Bachelor In Paradise (and joining the previously announced Alex Nation and Richie Strahan who were announced earlier this week) are:

BACHELORETTES

Alex, The Bachelor Season 4, Richie’s Season

Alisha, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season

Brittney W, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season

Brooke, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season

Cass, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season

Cat, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season

Rachael, The Bachelor Season 4, Richie’s Season, Bachelor in Paradise

Shannon, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season

Vanessa Sunshine, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season

BACHELORS

Bill, The Bachelorette Season 4, Ali’s Season

James, The Bachelorette Season 3, Sophie’s Season

Nathan, The Bachelorette Season 4, Ali’s Season

Paddy, The Bachelorette Season 4, Ali’s Season

Richie, The Bachelorette Season 2, Sam’s Season / The Bachelor Season 5

Alex Bordyukov, The Bachelorette US Season 13 (Rachel’s season)