The Bachelor In Paradise 2019 Cast Announcement Of Dreams

Love may have eluded this bunch of Bachelor contenders the first time around, but now they’re back, armed with experience and a spray tan, ready to take on Paradise and find true love.
Coming from both Australia and the US, these born-ready romantics made their mark across five seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette creating some of the show’s most controversial and heartbreaking moments.
Now with the odds in their favour, it’s up to these sexy singles to sort the cream from the coconuts and find themselves someone who is more than just a holiday fling.
Stepping up for season two of Bachelor In Paradise (and joining the previously announced Alex Nation and Richie Strahan who were announced earlier this week) are:
BACHELORETTES
Alex, The Bachelor Season 4, Richie’s Season
Alisha, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season
Brittney W, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season
Brooke, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season
Cass, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season
Cat, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season
Rachael, The Bachelor Season 4, Richie’s Season, Bachelor in Paradise
Shannon, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season
Vanessa Sunshine, The Bachelor Season 6, Nick’s Season
BACHELORS
Bill, The Bachelorette Season 4, Ali’s Season
James, The Bachelorette Season 3, Sophie’s Season
Nathan, The Bachelorette Season 4, Ali’s Season
Paddy, The Bachelorette Season 4, Ali’s Season
Richie, The Bachelorette Season 2, Sam’s Season / The Bachelor Season 5
Alex Bordyukov, The Bachelorette US Season 13 (Rachel’s season)