The 2023 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

We can’t wait for the 63rd Annual TV WEEK Logie awards, hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention? star and comedy legend Sam Pang. This year, the Logies will be returning to Sydney for the first time in over 30 years. And there are seven celebrities contending for the coveted Gold Logie, including our very own Julia Morris and Osher Günsberg.
While this marks Osher’s first nomination for the award for TV’s most popular personality, it’s Julia’s second year in a row as one of the select few to receive the honour of a nomination.
On top of the big award of the night, there’s a handful of awards that rely on votes from the Aussie public. Here’s how to vote for the 2023 TV WEEK Logies:
For any of the Most Popular Awards it’s in your hands to vote for your favourite nominees. Voting has opened already, and will remain open until the end of the red carpet at 7.30pm on Sunday, July 30.
For the first time, voting for the Gold Logie will continue throughout the award ceremony, and close at 10:30pm on Sunday, July 30.
Simply head to https://vote.tvweeklogies.com.au/ to cast your vote. You can check out the full list of nominees here, or take a look at some of our favourites who are nominated from the Network 10 family below!
TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TV
Osher Günsberg
Julia Morris
BERT NEWTON AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR PRESENTER
Julia Morris
MOST POPULAR ACTOR
Lincoln Younes
MOST POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Gogglebox
MOST POPULAR COMEDY PROGRAM
Have You Been Paying Attention?
MOST POPULAR REALITY PROGRAM
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Hunted Australia
MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Five Bedrooms
MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
The Masked Singer
The Cheap Seats
MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM
Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate
MOST OUTSTANDING COMEDY PROGRAM
Have You Been Paying Attention?
Taskmaster Australia
MOST OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains
MasterChef Australia
Hunted Australia
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Ultimate Classroom
The 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, 30 July.
Good luck to all the nominees!