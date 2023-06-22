The 2023 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

We can’t wait for the 63rd Annual TV WEEK Logie awards, hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention? star and comedy legend Sam Pang. This year, the Logies will be returning to Sydney for the first time in over 30 years. And there are seven celebrities contending for the coveted Gold Logie, including our very own Julia Morris and Osher Günsberg.

While this marks Osher’s first nomination for the award for TV’s most popular personality, it’s Julia’s second year in a row as one of the select few to receive the honour of a nomination.

On top of the big award of the night, there’s a handful of awards that rely on votes from the Aussie public. Here’s how to vote for the 2023 TV WEEK Logies:

For any of the Most Popular Awards it’s in your hands to vote for your favourite nominees. Voting has opened already, and will remain open until the end of the red carpet at 7.30pm on Sunday, July 30.

For the first time, voting for the Gold Logie will continue throughout the award ceremony, and close at 10:30pm on Sunday, July 30.

Simply head to https://vote.tvweeklogies.com.au/ to cast your vote. You can check out the full list of nominees here, or take a look at some of our favourites who are nominated from the Network 10 family below!

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TV

Osher Günsberg

Julia Morris

BERT NEWTON AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR PRESENTER

Julia Morris

MOST POPULAR ACTOR

Lincoln Younes

MOST POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Gogglebox

MOST POPULAR COMEDY PROGRAM

Have You Been Paying Attention?

MOST POPULAR REALITY PROGRAM

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Hunted Australia

MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Five Bedrooms

MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

The Masked Singer

The Cheap Seats

MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM

Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate

MOST OUTSTANDING COMEDY PROGRAM

Have You Been Paying Attention?

Taskmaster Australia

MOST OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

MasterChef Australia

Hunted Australia

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival

MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Ultimate Classroom

The 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, 30 July.

Good luck to all the nominees!