10 play Shorts: The Web Series Hub We’ve Been Waiting For

Short form web series is the fastest-growing trend in the golden age of TV, and Australian creators are at the forefront of the movement. (YAS!) We’re producing thousands upon thousands of episodes per year and cleaning up at awards ceremonies, with some of the most popular efforts being turned into bigger shows for broadcast TV and streaming sites.



And tenplay are jumping on the bandwagon!







From the wild and whacky, to the utterly hilarious and the completely dramatic, our collection of original short form web series has something to tickle everyone’s tastes.



Viewers can enjoy more Playing For Keeps with the satirical TGB, aka The Goss Boss, in which the Boss of celebrity goss dishes the dirt on everyone’s favourite WAGs, drumming up scandals where there are none but still somehow managing to deliver insights into their world.



Fans of Offspring can follow the adventures of Jimmy and his genie in The Caravan and St Francis.







And ELEVEN is getting on board too, broadcasting some great short form shows that viewers will also be able to watch on tenplay, such as the hilarious Kath and Kim-like comedy – Stage Mums. And the comic feast of friendship, sex and wine – 600 Bottles of Wine.







Smaller episodes require smaller budgets, meaning web series creation is a lot more accessible for up and comers as well as already established creators. And in an Internet age with an insatiable appetite for awesome content, we’re devouring show after show when we can, wherever we can, and hang the data!



There are plenty more web series to come so fluff the pillows on your bed, curl up on the couch, or drown out the peeps on public transport and check out some great Aussie web shows.

