Switch On 10 News First: Breakfast

From Monday, 10 will extend its weekday news offering with a new 30-minute national morning bulletin, 10 News First: Breakfast from 8am.

Presented by Lachlan Kennedy from Monday to Wednesday, and Natasha Exelby on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 News First: Breakfast will offer viewers a concise news update at the start of their day, delivering all the latest breaking news and up-to-date reports on local, national and international stories.

Martin White, Head of Broadcast News, 10 News First, said: The addition of a new morning news bulletin in 10 News First: Breakfast expands and strengthens 10’s commitment to news across the day.”

From 10 News First: Breakfast at 8am, through to 10 News First at 5pm, with Studio 10 and all the news updates in between, 10 has you covered.

10 News First: Breakfast launches Monday, 27 June at 8am on 10 and Studio 10 will follow at the new time of 8.30am.

