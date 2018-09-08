Sunday Night Takeaway Is Coming To 10

Chris Brown and Julia Morris are branching out from their jungle tree house to bring you a new fast-paced, high energy live variety show – Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway.

Based on the hugely popular UK show, Saturday Night Takeaway, Chris Brown and Julia Morris will co-host this new series packed with outrageous fun, massive surprises, exciting challenges, celebrity guests and big entertainment value.

It’s an inclusive show that gets everybody in on the fun; audience members are randomly selected to participate in challenges and home-viewers will receive surprise live visits, all with a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Celebrity guests will find themselves in hilarious situations, whether they help Chris and Julia with an embarrassing task or are pranked by the two mischievous hosts.

With a dynamic mix of games, physical challenges and unexpected tricks, this live and heart-warming new series will entertain the whole family.