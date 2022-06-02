Some Epic New Shows Just Dropped On 10 play

From a heartwarming western period drama to a reality show in the Atlantic Ocean and some old school film serials that inspired Star Wars. Sink your teeth into some of these goodies that are new to 10 play.

The title says it all, this show is wicked. Offering an insight into one of America’s oldest industries, this reality show follows Massachusetts-based commercial fishermen who traverse the North Atlantic Ocean to fish for the lucrative Atlantic bluefin tuna. In teams, the fishermen battle it out to see who can earn themselves the most profit. The show also touches on important issues surrounding the endangered Tuna species and the importance of following fishing regulations.

For the true fans, catch some more tuna tales with the spin-off Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. Following the same premise as the original show, these fishermen are based in the Outer Banks. Fishing for the famous Tuna off the coast of North Carolina, they are able to reel in some serious cash.

This American mystery drama will be your next guilty pleasure. Created by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard the show follows the story of Daisy Head (Grace Atwood), an American student living in London who is swept into a whirlwind after her roommate is murdered and she becomes the prime suspect.

Suspicion ebbs and rumours flow as London police investigate the murder. The search for the killer breeds scandal and intrigue spanning from underground sex clubs to the British royal elite. It’s got all the goodness of a delicious whodunnit drama.

Based on a short story by Gil Grant and Jeannine Renshaw, this Canadian sci-fi follows the story of Daggon, an extraterrestrial lawman from the planet Cirron, who travels to earth on a mission to capture 218 alien fugitives from SAR-TOP prison. Touching down on the outskirts of Chicago, Daggon takes on the form of an underwear model named Cole. He must navigate human life while racing to capture the alien convicts before they are roped into a criminal empire led by evil scientist Zin.

A truly classic Canadian-American western period drama inspired by the book by Janette Oke. When Calls The Heart follows the story of young teacher Elizabeth Thatcher, who leaves the comfort of her wealthy life to take on a new teaching position in a small coal mining town. Settling into her new simple life, Elizabeth finds herself navigating a slew of small-town challenges and a new romance. Binge the first two seasons on 10 play now.

Written, directed by, and starring Alan Tudyk, Con Man is an American comedy web series that follows science fiction cult classic actor Wray Nerely on a tour of the fan convention circuit. Frustrated by his co-stars newfound fame, Wray makes guest appearances at comic con events for his time in the limelight. Loosely based on Tudyk’s own experiences, Wray finds himself having some hilarious encounters with odd people and eventually learns to love his little fandom.

Take a trip back in time and lap up some old school tv goodness. Flash Gordon’s Trip To Mars, Flash Gordon Conquers The Universe and Flash Gordon: Space Soldiers follow the intergalactic adventures of polo player and Yale graduate Flash Gordon. These black and white film serials from the thirties and forties are based on the cult classic comic strip Flash Gordon and are known to have influenced the style of the Star Wars movies.

