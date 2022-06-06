6 Delicious Meat-Free Meals With Simon Toohey

It’s never been so easy to have a meat-free day!

Here are some mouthwatering meals that harness the power of veg.

1. Mushroom Mousaka

Simon is joined by fellow MasterChef alumni Connor Curran. Connor brings his Greek heritage to the kitchen to bake a delicious Mushroom Mousaka.

2. Cauliflower Steaks with Spiced Smashed Tomatoes

You'll never look at cauliflowers the same again with this scrumptious dish that will be ready in 30 minutes.

3. Chunky Eggplant Burgers

Craving a burger? These eggplant marvels have got you covered.

4. Shakshuka with Tofu and Spinach

The traditional Maghrebi dish is served up with a twist, replacing eggs with silken tofu.

5. Smoked Eggplant Chilli

Chilli Con Carne is a Mexican classic and this version brings you everything you love about the dish.

6. Pumpkin Wellington

Taking inspiration from the beef wellington, this rich and bright pumpkin rendition is perfect for any occasion.

For more inspiration, join Simon as he cooks with special guests and travels across Australia to showcase the best Aussie produce and local businesses.

Watch two seasons of Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey on 10 play on demand!