Shows To Stream When You’re Stuck Indoors For A Week

Like many of us, you may find yourself once again with a lot more time on the couch. Once the flashbacks to whatever lockdown you were last in subside, you’ll start to wonder what show you should dive into. Here are some of our suggestions for shows you can watch on demand on 10 play.

The Hills

The gang are all back with every episode of the original classic series hitting 10 play. The iconic reality show followed the lives of Lauren, Heidi, Audrina and Whitney. All the highs and lows of their lives in Los Angeles are captured as they attempt to build careers, relationships and friendships in the big bad world.

Laguna Beach

The original series that spawned The Hills as a spin-off, Laguna Beach followed a high-school LC alongside her friends Lo, Stephen, Kirstin, Christina, Morgan, Trey and Talan. The ground-breaking series had several spin-offs, including The Hills and basically defined a generation of reality TV.

How to Stay Married

With three full seasons now available to watch on-demand, Peter Helliar’s comedy follows the lives of the Butler family. As Season 3 recently wrapped up, catch up on Greg Butler’s war against Casey Donovan’s character Luna Keys, as they each vie for the top spot of the school’s Parents and Friends Committee.

Dive Club

A group of teen girls with a love of treasure hunting and diving are rocked when one of their friends disappears during a massive storm. Trying to uncover the mystery behind her disappearance, the girls begin to unravel more and more secrets. Not everything is as it seems in this mysterious teen drama that’ll have the whole family tuning in to solve the case.

Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island

Before Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn kicks off, check out the sister series Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island. It’s everything you love about the Survivor franchise and, this season, the island is brimming with advantages, twists and blindsides that’ll have your head spinning.

MasterChef Season 13

As we near the finale of Season 13, now is as good a time as any to catch up on the brilliant series and the journeys of this year’s Australian MasterChef contestants. From Melbourne to the NT, the contestants have tackled mystery boxes, invention tests and way too many pressure tests for our stress levels to handle. But who will take out the top spot and claim the title of MasterChef for 2021? We’ll have to wait and see.

Five Bedrooms

The second season of Five Bedrooms is just around the corner, so why not catch up on the instant classic that followed a group of rag-tag mates forced together through some unlikely circumstances and the housing market. Full of laughs, tears and one very bad paella, Five Bedrooms is the perfect binge-watch series.

The Secret Life of Us

If you finish Five Bedrooms in a day (no judgement, we did the same!) and are still looking for some pristine Aussie TV, revisit the classic drama set in the iconic block of flats. With an all-star cast featuring Deborah Mailman, Samuel Johnson, Joel Edgerton, Stephen Curry and Claudia Karvan (just to name a few), and a huge list of iconic guest stars, it’s the perfect hit of nostalgia.

Retro Cartoons

Speaking of nostalgia, 10 play added a handful of the greatest cartoons that ever aired. From Daria’s dry wit to Rocko’s Modern Life, the classics are all there.

Finally sit down and find out what all the fuss is about when you watch Avatar: The Last Airbender, wonder what on earth was going on in the writers' room of The Ren and Stimpy Show, or just revel in some heartwarming classics like The Wild Thornberrys and Rugrats.

