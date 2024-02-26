10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

Short Film Anthology 'In Bloom' Set To Launch In Celebration Of International Women's Day

Short Film Anthology 'In Bloom' Set To Launch In Celebration Of International Women's Day

Five female filmmakers have come together to present a short film anthology focusing on gender equity, launching in celebration of Women's History Month, and ahead of International Women's Day.

Paramount+ today announced that an anthology of five compelling short films IN BLOOM, will premiere on the service globally on Friday, March 1. Available in tandem with International Women’s Day (Friday, March 8), the unique collection spans countries and cultures, delving into the complexities of gender issues following characters on the brink of life-defining moments, by choice or circumstance.

IN BLOOM has been produced by MTV Staying Alive Foundation with continued support of Paramount Global and grant support by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The thought-provoking collection tells unheard stories addressing a range of crucial issues including period poverty, child marriage, gender-based violence, HIV self-stigma, family planning and women’s economic empowerment.

The anthology comes from five female filmmakers from Nigeria, Kenya, India, the US and Brazil, creatively championing new voices and enabling insightful conversations to dismantle systemic injustices.

The five films are:

Period – Like many of her classmates at her underserved school, Fay cannot afford menstrual products, so she sets out on a crusade to get them for free. Written and directed by Nicole Teeny, featuring Yasmina El-Abd.

Alta – A defiant teenager refusing to come out of the bathroom forces her helpless father to seek help to reason with the girl, but things take a turn when their true relationship is revealed. Written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee, featuring Mazel Vyas.

Maré – A mother on the edge of her sanity seeks solace from a tumultuous life situation. Written and directed by Giuliana Monteiro, featuring Vanessa Giácomo.

In Bloom anthology series MTV Paramount plus

Kifungo – An ambitious romantic struggles with self-acceptance after finding out that she is HIV positive. written and directed by Voline Ogutu, featuring Brenda Wairimu.

Aféfé – When her elderly and ailing mother-in-law moves in unexpectedly, life for an impassioned local beautician takes a frightening turn. Written and directed by Dolapo ‘LowlaDee’ Adeleke, featuring Folu Storms.

IN BLOOM will also premiere on Pluto TV globally on Friday, March 1, prior to a further debut on Friday, March 8, International Women’s Day, on BET, MTV, and MTV BASE in Africa.

The anthology will also be available on the In Bloom YouTube Channel in India and Africa.

Alongside the 5 female directors, IN BLOOM is executive produced by Georgia Arnold, Richard Chang-Warburton and Sara Piot for MTV Staying Alive Foundation.

The anthology builds upon Paramount’s commitment to make gender equity a focus across the entire ecosystem, a shared journey that the company started long ago, leading to an increased representation of women in leading roles across its content.

Stream The Latest Seasons Of The Traitors UK And US Now On 10 Play!
NEXT STORY

Stream The Latest Seasons Of The Traitors UK And US Now On 10 Play!

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stream The Latest Seasons Of The Traitors UK And US Now On 10 Play!

Stream The Latest Seasons Of The Traitors UK And US Now On 10 Play!

Faithful fans of the The Traitors franchise can rejoice as Season 2 of The Traitors UK and fast-tracked episodes of The Traitors US are now available to stream on 10 Play.
‘A Scale That’s Unprecedented’: Grant Denyer Chats Deal Or No Deal

‘A Scale That’s Unprecedented’: Grant Denyer Chats Deal Or No Deal

The iconic format hits weeknights on 10, and host Grant Denyer reveals why hosting was a job “too good to refuse”.
'Big Wave Of Emotions': Kalani Lenehan Lives Up To Family Legacy And Wins Gladiators Australia 2024

'Big Wave Of Emotions': Kalani Lenehan Lives Up To Family Legacy And Wins Gladiators Australia 2024

The son of the OG Gladiator Delta has joined the pantheon of the new class of Gladiators after a nail-biting grand finale.
'Never Quitting On Yourself Pays Off': Taylah Bisshopp Wins A Nail-Biting Gladiators Australia Finale

'Never Quitting On Yourself Pays Off': Taylah Bisshopp Wins A Nail-Biting Gladiators Australia Finale

It looked all over for Taylah during the Gladiators Australia Grand Finale but everything changed in a split second.
10 News First Journalist/Presenter Sandra Sully AM Recognised In Australia Day Honours

10 News First Journalist/Presenter Sandra Sully AM Recognised In Australia Day Honours

Sandra Sully has been awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division for her significant service to the media, to charitable organisations, and to the community.