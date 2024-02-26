Short Film Anthology 'In Bloom' Set To Launch In Celebration Of International Women's Day

Paramount+ today announced that an anthology of five compelling short films IN BLOOM, will premiere on the service globally on Friday, March 1 . Available in tandem with International Women’s Day (Friday, March 8), the unique collection spans countries and cultures, delving into the complexities of gender issues following characters on the brink of life-defining moments, by choice or circumstance.

IN BLOOM has been produced by MTV Staying Alive Foundation with continued support of Paramount Global and grant support by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The thought-provoking collection tells unheard stories addressing a range of crucial issues including period poverty, child marriage, gender-based violence, HIV self-stigma, family planning and women’s economic empowerment.

The anthology comes from five female filmmakers from Nigeria, Kenya, India, the US and Brazil, creatively championing new voices and enabling insightful conversations to dismantle systemic injustices.

The five films are:

Period – Like many of her classmates at her underserved school, Fay cannot afford menstrual products, so she sets out on a crusade to get them for free. Written and directed by Nicole Teeny, featuring Yasmina El-Abd.

Alta – A defiant teenager refusing to come out of the bathroom forces her helpless father to seek help to reason with the girl, but things take a turn when their true relationship is revealed. Written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee, featuring Mazel Vyas.

Maré – A mother on the edge of her sanity seeks solace from a tumultuous life situation. Written and directed by Giuliana Monteiro, featuring Vanessa Giácomo.

Kifungo – An ambitious romantic struggles with self-acceptance after finding out that she is HIV positive. written and directed by Voline Ogutu, featuring Brenda Wairimu.

Aféfé – When her elderly and ailing mother-in-law moves in unexpectedly, life for an impassioned local beautician takes a frightening turn. Written and directed by Dolapo ‘LowlaDee’ Adeleke, featuring Folu Storms.

IN BLOOM will also premiere on Pluto TV globally on Friday, March 1, prior to a further debut on Friday, March 8, International Women’s Day, on BET, MTV, and MTV BASE in Africa.

The anthology will also be available on the In Bloom YouTube Channel in India and Africa.

Alongside the 5 female directors, IN BLOOM is executive produced by Georgia Arnold, Richard Chang-Warburton and Sara Piot for MTV Staying Alive Foundation.

The anthology builds upon Paramount’s commitment to make gender equity a focus across the entire ecosystem, a shared journey that the company started long ago, leading to an increased representation of women in leading roles across its content.