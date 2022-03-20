10 play Trending

Shaun Micallef Returns To 10 With Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod

The comedy legend is back on 10, and this time he’s out to test the best and brightest from across the country.

A decade after hosting Talking ‘Bout Your Generation, Shaun Micallef is back on Network 10 with the brand new generation to quiz.

Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod will feature teams of three year eleven students from schools across Australia to find the brightest of the bunch.

Teams will have to show off their range of knowledge in a handful of categories like maths, art, foreign languages, music, all things Australiana and more.

“I've always believed there was intelligent life on this planet and I am delighted and proud to be part of 10's efforts to discover it right here in Australia,” Shaun said of the upcoming series.

“Also, I was once a year eleven student myself, and will be using my old notes to double-check the answers.”

Stay tuned for more info as Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand!

