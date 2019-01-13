Seven Fun Pointless Facts From 'Pointless'

Pointless has had a huge first year and before we get stuck into another year of ‘pointless’ information, we thought we’d hit you with some KNOWLEDGE. Because knowledge is power.

1. You know the classic book (before it was a movie) The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe? It’s got a magical world called Narnia, a giant (kinda sexy) lion called Aslan, an evil snow queen a.k.a. White Witch and an enchanted wardrobe that portals you there. The literary masterpiece took C.S. Lewis 10 YEARS to write. He even threw out the first version because his mates weren’t a fan. Harsh.

2. In the movie Barbarella, there’s a scene where Jane Fonda is attacked by birds. During filming, the birds didn’t really want to attack her so the director, Roger Vadim (her HUSBAND) filled her costume with bird seed and got some high-powered fans to literally blow the birds towards her. The birds were confused and scared, and instead of attacking Jane they just crapped all over her. Needless to say, Vadim and Fonda’s marriage didn’t last.

3. Susan Olsen, who played Cindy in The Brady Bunch, had her hair bleached within an inch of its life in order to make her blonde. She was already blonde, but the producers decided she needed to be MORE BLONDE to match the hair of her Brady Bunch mother – Florence Henderson. She was just 8-years-old at the time! That’s a tender scalp!

4. The mosquito is the deadliest animal on the planet. It kills more humans than any other animal due to mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria. So, next time you hear the ominous buzzing of a mosquito nearby, don’t hesitate too much before squishing the sucker.

5. Adele’s song ‘Someone Like You’ was originally written for Adele to be played with an acoustic guitar, before her co-writer intervened and convinced them it would sound better on a piano. Who else is trying to imagine that song on an acoustic guitar right now? Mind blown.

6. Desk lamp is two separate words, however, according to the English language – headlamp, blowlamp, bedlamp and sunlamp are all one word. Yep, this language makes no sense.

7. Leonardo Di’Caprio received his first Oscar nomination when he was just 19 for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. He was still living at home with his mum at the time. You know it’s probably time to move out when you’re up for an Oscar.

