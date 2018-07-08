Russell Coight Is Back For New All Aussie Adventures

All Aussie Adventures first screened on Network Ten in 2001. Over the course of two series, Russell quickly established himself as an outback icon - while simultaneously destroying large swathes of protected bushland.
Russell Coight said: “I’m very excited to be back. This new series will have a strong focus on camp cooking (we were thinking of calling it MasterCoight) with a different marsupial mystery box each week”.
Beware, Australia, Russell Coight is just around the corner.
Australia’s most directionally-challenged explorer is back. Go bush with outback legend Russell Coight in the highly-anticipated third series of All Aussie Adventures, coming soon to TEN.
