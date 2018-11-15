10 play Trending

Playing For Keeps Will Kick Off A Second Season In 2019

If Playing For Keeps was a sporting superstar, it would definitely win a Brownlow

The final siren may have blown on season one of Playing For Keeps, but after its breakout performance, you can bet people will be talking about it all through the off-season. Luckily, more scandal, sex and secrets will falcon the fans next year, as Network 10 has re-signed Aussie drama’s new MVP to its roster for 2019.

The addictive series on everyone’s lips will continue exploring the outrageous and excessive world of football’s elite, proving that the drama never really ends on the paddock.

Expected to return are Playing For Keeps’ glamorous cast, including Cece Peters, Annie Maynard, Olympia Valance, Isabella Giovinazzo and, of course, Madeleine West, who plays WAG matriarch and football royalty Kath Rickards.

“We’re thrilled that Playing for Keeps has really found its place in the market. It’s become a bit of a sleeper hit in the first season,” said Network 10 Head of Drama, Rick Maier. “Expect more shocks, more frocks and more brilliance from this very excellent cast.”

If you haven’t already binged on season one, then what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, your laptop and avoid all social interaction by watching the entire first season now on 10 play. We promise it’ll be a blinder!

Watch the entire first season of Playing For Keeps now on 10 play

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.