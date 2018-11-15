Playing For Keeps Will Kick Off A Second Season In 2019

The final siren may have blown on season one of Playing For Keeps, but after its breakout performance, you can bet people will be talking about it all through the off-season. Luckily, more scandal, sex and secrets will falcon the fans next year, as Network 10 has re-signed Aussie drama’s new MVP to its roster for 2019.

The addictive series on everyone’s lips will continue exploring the outrageous and excessive world of football’s elite, proving that the drama never really ends on the paddock.

Expected to return are Playing For Keeps’ glamorous cast, including Cece Peters, Annie Maynard, Olympia Valance, Isabella Giovinazzo and, of course, Madeleine West, who plays WAG matriarch and football royalty Kath Rickards.

“We’re thrilled that Playing for Keeps has really found its place in the market. It’s become a bit of a sleeper hit in the first season,” said Network 10 Head of Drama, Rick Maier. “Expect more shocks, more frocks and more brilliance from this very excellent cast.”

If you haven’t already binged on season one, then what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, your laptop and avoid all social interaction by watching the entire first season now on 10 play. We promise it’ll be a blinder!