Network Ten's Pilot Week Line-Up Revealed

Pilot Week will premiere eight original and provocative pilots of domestically-produced television programs, across a number of different genres, broadcast in prime time across one week.



Skit Happens, Dave, Kinne Tonight, Drunk History Australia, Taboo, Trial By Kyle, Disgrace! and Bring Back… Saturday Night are the unique, entertaining and thought-provoking programs that will premiere during Pilot Week.



While the notion of watching pilot episodes is familiar to industry members, Network Ten’s Pilot Week will break with tradition, and allow Australian audiences the opportunity to watch a pilot episode, that is, the first episode of an array of programs.



Viewers will be encouraged to participate and share their feedback via tenplay and social media.

Audience reaction, social buzz and ratings will help decide what shows will return to Australian television screens in 2019.



Beverley McGarvey, Chief Content Officer, Network Ten said: “We are excited to be broadcasting such a fantastic array of unique and entertaining programs under the banner of Pilot Week.

“Involving Australian audiences in whether or not a program gets the green light via tenplay and other social initiatives provides a fantastic opportunity for Australian audiences to have their say in what they want to see on our screens in 2019.

“Pilot Week for us, represents a substantial investment in unique and local production, and further cements Network Ten’s role as the innovator of Australian commercial television,” she said.

Network Ten’s TV Week Gold Logie Winner Grant Denyer and Studio 10 co-host Angela Bishop will be on hand to introduce the audience to each pilot as it premieres across the week.

Skit Happens

Nothing is safe from a Skit Happens parody, when the nations up-and-coming comedians join forces for Network Ten’s first sketch comedy in 12 years. Skit Happens is produced by CJZ.





Dave

Funny-man Dave O’Neil opens the doors to his crazy life in a half-hour narrative comedy. Expect laughter, tears and the appreciation of not being Dave. Dave is produced by Studio Bento.





Kinne Tonight

Comedian Troy Kinne ditches the stress of modern life, bringing hard-working Australians a fast-paced half-hour of laughter. Kinne Tonight is produced by Kinne Productions and Big Yellow Taxi Productions.





Drunk History Australia

Rhys Darby and Stephen Curry pour themselves a drink in the international hit comedy format that takes Australia’s rich, and often surprising history and retells it through the words of our most loved comedians and entertainers. Drunk History Australia is produced by Eureka Productions.





Taboo

Taboo has broken audience records in its country of origin, Belgium. The premise is as confronting as it is simple. The very funny Harley Breen spends five days and nights with members of a disadvantaged group in society and uses the experience to perform a stand-up routine about them – with the subjects sitting in the front row. Taboo is produced by Lune Media.





Trial By Kyle

The toughest cases, biggest celebrities and genuine disputes can only be settled by one man, radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands. As Kyle carefully unravels each case, former The Bachelor Australia star and criminal lawyer Anna Heinrich is on hand to assist in forensically analysing the evidence. Trial By Kyle is produced by Screentime Australia.





Disgrace!

The world is full of disgrace and outrage. Shunned politician Sam Dastyari and the team behind Gruen and The Chaser manage the latest outbreak of outrage in a half-hour of opinion, insight and laughs. Disgrace! Is produced by CJZ.





Bring Back… Saturday Night

Rove McManus is on a mission to bring back Saturday night entertainment. A chance to reflect on what Saturday night means to Australia – then and now. Young performers will bring back the best of the past and performers of the past are challenged with reinvention. Sketches, guests, music and nothing but feel good moments as Rove finds the comedy and laughs by breaking down the conventions of entertainment and variety television. Join his quest to reunite Australia’s greatest acts, bands, and television faces in a generation bending live television show.



Bring Back… Saturday Night is produced by Roving Enterprises.

