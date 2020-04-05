Paw Patrol, Spongebob, Dora and More Come To 10 play

We’re betting that at a time like this, it’s pretty hard to keep the munchkins entertained. Making slime is hard, and removing slime from said munchkins’ hair, is even harder.

But hang on to your cereal! Weekdays from 6.00am, 10 Peach and 10 Play will keep the kids entertained long enough to finish off that morning Nespresso, with a fresh new line up of the best kids shows around.

Dora, Boots and Backpack are kicking things off from 6.00am with Dora The Explorer, before we switch gears for Blaze & The Monster Machines. Spanish and engineering lessons covered. See? Learning.

Everyone’s favourite day-saving doggos are back in PAW Patrol, followed by Aussie favourites Scope, Totally Wild and Crocamole. Science? Tick. Animals? Tick.

Then, the eternal optimist we all need right now, SpongeBob SquarePants, will wrap up the morning with a dose of nautical nonsense (we call this part recess!).

Babysitters are pretty hard to come by these days. Let 10 Peach provide the kidlets with educational screen time, so you can do that conference call, without the interruption or guilt. #WFH

Check out your new weekday morning schedule on 10 Peach And 10 Play Live Stream:

6:00am: Dora The Explorer

6:30am: Blaze & The Monster Machines

7:00am: PAW Patrol – Double Episode

8:00am: Totally Wild/Scope

8:30am: SpongeBob SquarePants

9:00am: Crocamole

9:30am: Blaze & The Monster Machines

10:00am: PAW Patrol – Double Episode

11:00am: SpongeBob SquarePants – Double Episode

For quick and easy access to all your favourite kids shows, head to 10 play's Kids Hub and start streaming now.

Weekdays From 6.00am On 10 Peach.

Now Streaming For Free On 10 Play