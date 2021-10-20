Paramount+ Reveals Its Massive Line-Up For 2022

On Wednesday, Paramount+ revealed its slate for 2022, plus the unmissable exclusives they’re dropping before 2021 wraps up!

Fans of content won’t want to miss Spreadsheet, the new Aussie comedy starring The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson as Lauren, a mum-of-two on a quest for some no-strings sex. Coming up with the genius plan to create a spreadsheet database of potential men to sleep with, and with the help of her best friend, Lauren will quickly learn that when it comes to matters of the heart you can never be too organised.

Also dropping this year is Dexter: New Blood, the return to Dexter Morgan the iconic serial killer who enthralled audiences in his original series. This special event season picks up ten years after the events of the season eight finale and finds Dexter living a new life in a sleepy town in New York. But knowing Dexter, things won’t stay quiet for long.

There’s also the coming-of-age drama/psychological horror and survival epic Yellowjackets, the family drama Mayor of Kingstown, the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and the immersive deco Four Hours at the Capitol which takes a look at the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol Building.

Looking ahead to 2022, fans of the Aussie series Five Bedrooms will be thrilled to see Liz, Harry, Ben, Heather and Ainsley return for a third season.

And the critically acclaimed docuseries Couples Therapy comes down under with Couples Therapy Australia where real-life couples will get deep with a professional therapist, laying all their intimacy issues on the table.

Coming-of-age drama 6 Festivals will feature an all-Aussie soundtrack, and mini-series Last King of the Cross will follow the story based on John Ibrahim’s autobiography.

For fans of reality TV, The Bridge Australia will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen when Aussies will need to work together to build a bridge to an island where prize money awaits. But it's when the engineering is done that the real strategy comes into play as team members will be forced to choose who most deserves the prize based on what they contributed to the Bridge.

And if you're after Hollywood at home, exclusive streaming premieres of feature films including A Quiet Place Part II and Paw Patrol The Movie plus binge-worthy dramas The First Lady; Three Women; The Man Who Fell to Earth; Super Pumped; Ripley; a feature-length Ray Donovan film; and The Gilded Age.

The iconic video game Halo will come alive with a live-action Halo series taking audiences into the 26th century alongside other exclusive titles including The Panthers, The Offer, The Envoys (Los Enviados), Tokyo Vice and Ghislaine Maxwell: The Making of a Monster.

But wait there's still sports! Football fans can catch every A-League match plus live coverage of Matildas, Socceroos, FFA Cup and The Emirates FA Cup matches.

