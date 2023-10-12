10 play Trending

Paramount+ Announces A South Park New Exclusive Event

South Park: Joining The Panderverse. Streaming Exclusively On Paramount+ From Saturday, 28 October

Paramount+ today announced that the service’s next new South Park exclusive event, South Park: Joining The Panderverse, will premiere Saturday, 28 October. 

In South Park: Joining The Panderverse, Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down.

The first four South Park exclusive events – South Park: Post COVID, South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID, South Park The Streaming Wars and South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2, are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ now. 

In 2022, South Park the series celebrated the 25th anniversary of its 13 August, 1997 debut on Comedy Central. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short The Spirit of Christmas, and from there were launched into television history. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park’s website is SouthPark.cc.com.

Building on MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season.

Click here for a look at the teaser.

South Park: Joining The Panderverse will soon join a host of the world’s best entertainment currently streaming on Paramount+, including Bargain, The Gold, One Night, Special Ops: Lioness, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Two, Far North and Last King of The Cross with Fellow TravelersFrasier, The Curse, Anderson Spider Silva, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Finestkind, Milli Vanilli, Good Burger 2 and NCIS: Sydney streaming soon.  

