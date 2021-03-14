10 play Trending

'Okay, it’s happening. Everybody stay calm!': The Office is coming to 10 Shake and 10 play

Your favourite team from Dunder Mifflin Scranton, led by legendary leader Michael Scott, are coming to 10 Shake and 10 play.

In news that’s bound to make Dunderheads everywhere rejoice, all your fave coworkers are set to procrastinate once more when The Office lands on 10 Shake and 10 play, Monday, 22 March.

Despite wrapping the series in 2013, the hilarious prank wars, funny one liners and absolute ridiculousness of the goings-on at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company Inc. still have us coming back for more.  And now that it's coming to 10 Shake, we can appreciate it in it's full glory. 

With an epic cast, The Office was always destined for greatness. Steve Carrell (Crazy, Stupid, LoveDespicable Me)John Krasinski (A Quiet PlaceTom Clancy’s Jack Ryan)Ed Helms (The Hangover, Vacation), Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, Ocean’s 8)Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bridesmaids) and more, have dominated both movie and tv screens since The Office finished up in 2013. You're bound to recognise plenty of the regular and guest stars that pop up throughout the 9 seasons. 

Need some more examples? Well, if you're thinking Phyllis’ voice sounds familiar, think back to the Pixar movieInside Out - she voices the character Sadness.  Notice some of the Sabre team (pronounced say-ber not sar-bray, to be clear) look familar? Big names such as Will Ferrell, Idris Elba and Kathy Bates (to name a few) made their mark in the team from Season 6. 

In celebration of the series finding a new home on 10 Shake and 10 play, the only thing sensible to do is to celebrate with 5 of the best moments. So, grab some ice cream, kick back and enjoy revisiting the gang at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company Inc.

1. Fire Safety Practice 

You can never be too careful when it comes to teaching fire safety, and you know what? Sometimes a Powerpoint presentation just doesn't cut it. Dwight takes matter into his own hands to make sure the team thoroughly understand what to do when a fire threatens the office.

2. CPR Training

Safety is always first at Dunder Mifflin. When the Scranton branch participate in basic CPR training, Dwight manages to cost the business $3,500 after *mishandling* the CPR dummy.

3. Michael Grills His Foot 

Let's be honest, who doesn't want to wake up to the smell of bacon in the morning? But as Michael Scott now knows, having dreams like this can come at a cost.

4. The Best Opening Ever 

The team at Dunder Mifflin know how to start their day right. This episode opener has everything you could want and more, including a sassy Stanley.

Can't put your finger on what song the team are lip dubbing to? In the opening, the Dunder Mifflin team sing along to 'Nobody But Me' by The Human Beinz.

5. PARKOUR!

Michael, Dwight & Andy (do their best to) show everyone how it's done when giving internet sensation parkour a try.

The Office premieres with a double episode, on Monday, 22 March at 7.30pm on 10 Shake & 10 play.

