Non-Stop Nickelodeon On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV

Are you looking for endless entertainment for the young ones in your life? Or are you yourself a fan of classic Nickelodeon shows and movies? Lucky for you and the kids (of all ages) in your life, 10 Play has you covered with six channels dedicated to all things Nickelodeon.

We all know how hard it can be to find something to entertain the whole fam, these channels take all the hard work away and are streaming hit shows all day, every day for your enjoyment.

From retro cartoons to teen faves, here's just a taste of the channels and what you can find on them!

Nick Jr

If your youngins are hungry for handfuls of entertainment, our Nick Jr. channel comes fully stocked with all your favourites including the whole Paw Patrol gang. Join Ryder and his search and rescue dogs Rocky, Zuma, Marshall, Skye, Rubble and their friends as they help the city of Adventure Bay. Looking for something with a bit more adrenaline? Catch Blaze and the Monster Machines, or head out on an adventure with Dora the Explorer and her friend Boots.

Nick Rewind

Nick Rewind features classic favourites that kids of all ages will love to get stuck into. From the wildly twisted Ren & Stimpy Show to the surreal Rocko's Modern Life, or walk down memory lane with Hey Arnold, the conjoined siblings CatDog, Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the Rugrats or find out why Daggett and Norbert were so dang angry in The Angry Beavers. There's high-octane extreme sports in Rocket Power, or follow along with the adventures of The Wild Thornberrys!

Nick Classics

If you're looking to turn back the clock for some live-action classics, check out Nick Classics, featuring absolute favourites like Big Time Rush, the series that followed Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan as they formed the titular boy band. Catch up with some familiar faces where it all began; like the Melissa Joan Hart classic Clarissa Explains It All, Keke Palmer's starring role in True Jackson VP, or Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson in his sitcom alongside Kel Mitchell, Kenan & Kel!

Nick Teen

For the teens, the aptly named Nick Teen has some kick-butt action like the hit series Supah Ninjas which follows Mike, Owen and Amanda as they train to become vigilante ninjas, protecting Empire City from villains. Or roll with double the rock with shows like How To Rock, where Kacey finds a new way to express herself through music, or attend the School of Rock where a class of rule-abiding kids learn how to rebel through the language of rock and roll! Speaking of rocks -- or speaking rocks, that is -- catch the stone head Olmec and the ultimate classic adventure show Legends of the Hidden Temple.

NickToons

Iconic favourites like SpongeBob SquarePants and The Fairly Odd Parents can be found streaming on NickToons. Regarded as one of the greatest animated shows of all time, check out the adventures of Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender, or tune in to see The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Sanjay & Craig, Danny Phantom or split a pickle with your pals Pig, Goat, Banana, Cricket.

Nick Movies

For the movie lovers out there, check out Nick Movies, streaming all your favourite throwback classics like Big Time Rush: Big Time Movie, or Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library. Sink your teeth into comedy classics like Liar, Liar, Vampire, or see Olmec in his first big-screen adventure in Legends of the Hidden Temple: The Movie. Or saddle up and get ready to go on a time-travel comedy adventure with the Lost in the West trilogy!

All this and plenty more is ready to keep you entertained right here on 10 Play right now!