New Roseanne Headed To TEN

Back after an 21-year break, the new season of Roseanne stars original cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and Michael Fishman, plus newcomers Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey and Ames McNamara. The new season will also feature guest appearances by stars from the original series, including Johnny Galecki, Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard.



With nine award-winning seasons (1988 to 1997) in the can, the all-new Roseanne will see the often dysfunctional but always entertaining Conner family facing a far more complex world.



Roseanne Barr said: “In the original series, I always wanted to have a 10th year so that I could do exactly what I did with these nine [episodes] to finish and complete the story of this family. I’m very happy that we got a 10th season.”



When it premiered in the US in 1988, Roseanne broke new ground for its realistic portrayal of a working-class family, the Conners, barely scraping by in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. It also dominated the ratings as one of the highest-rated television series on the air in the US for its near-decade run.



A comedy about ordinary people who faced day-to-day survival with a sense of the absurdity of it all, the inimitable Roseanne was its epicentre. Lauded for its humour, relevance, warmth and honesty, the Conner family will continue to deal with the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018.



In addition to being a prime time ratings hit, the series won a Peabody Award and a Golden Globe Award for best television series (comedy or musical). Barr and Goodman each won Golden Globes for best performance by an actress and actor. Barr went on to win an Emmy as lead actress, and Metcalf won two supporting actress Emmys for her work on the series.



From voting for Trump to raising children in a gender neutral society, the new season of Roseanne will explore hard-hitting subjects, addressing them in the only way the Conner family knows how: with humour, relevance, warmth and brutal honesty.

The new season of Roseanne is coming soon to TEN