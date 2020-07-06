New Docuseries The Children's Hospital Is Coming To 10

Whatever the reason for your visit, going to the hospital can be stressful for parents and kids alike.

In 10’s new heart-warming documentary series The Children's Hospital, we meet the incredible team inside Scotland's Aberdeen Children's Hospital which, since opening in 2004, has cared for over one million patients.

In fact, there isn't much this place hasn't seen. Double vision? Check. Burst appendix? You betcha. Speech impediments? Got it covered. Peanut allergy? They have a test for that.

Premiering this Saturday, 11 July at 7.00pm, and narrated by David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), you'll see life-changing surgery, staff diagnosing mystery medical conditions and even get a peek inside the busy kitchen and laundry.

While the staff are doing important, inspiring work, it's the brave patients that will really steal the show here.

The Children's Hospital premiers 7.00 Saturday July 11 on 10, or catch up on 10 play