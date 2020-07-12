New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

Talk about having friends with benefits. When Network 10 hooked up with ViacomCBS, we knew it would shake things up. But, shake up a whole new channel? You bet. Introducing 10 Shake.

Joining 10, 10 Bold and 10 Peach, 10 Shake will shake its way onto our television screens later this year.

For the first time on free to air television, Australians will have access to a shakin’ slate of the most popular kids’ programs including Bubble Guppies,Henry Danger and READY SET DANCE.

10 Shake will also have some of the most talked about, most tweeted about and most meme-able shows in the world – Catfish: The TV Show, TheCharlotte Show and The Late Late Show With James Corden – that will leave you totally shook!

The breakdown is simple: daytime is for the kids and prime time is for the big kids, um, we mean adults, who like their television shaken not stirred. And, because kids are yet to learn what an appropriate wake up time is, kids programming on 10 Shake will have kids shaking their tail feathers from 6am to 6pm daily.

Twelve hours of back to back kids' shows

Parents, are you reading this? Twelve hours of wonderful kids’ entertainment (we can see you shaking your bon bon right now) courtesy of Ryder and his team of seven crime-fighting pups.

Heck, we’ll even throw in a Spanish teacher in the form of a super cute Latina heroine and her red boot wearing monkey. De nada!

10 Shake will also boast a beloved absorbent, yellow and porous protagonist who lives in Bikini Bottom – SpongeBob SquarePants. It will also welcome a girl called Carly and her two best friends who made a web show that became an online sensation, iCarly. Plus, many more famous kid-friendly faces.

For the big kids...

Then comes 6pm. It’s nighty night for the little ones and time for the big kids to come out and play. It’s an evening line-up you won’t be able to shake loose.

From guilty pleasures galore like Ex On The Beach and Lip Sync Battle, to a late night after party hosted by the one guy we would love to carpool with on The Late Late Show With James Corden, 10 Shake is set to stir up prime time.

If a party is what you want, we’ve got the one celebrity who knows how to find one in the middle of the South African jungle.

Australia couldn’t get enough of this Geordie lass on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and now Charlotte Crosby will be bringing not one but two of her shows to 10 Shake: Just Tattoo Of Us and The Charlotte Show.

Network 10 Head of Programming, Daniel Monaghan, said: “We are thrilled to be adding 10 Shake to our family of channels. It is a fantastic proposition for Australian viewers and includes a great array of content from ViacomCBS, a lot of which has never aired on free to air television before.

“10 Shake daytime will boast over 84 hours a week of the biggest kids’ TV shows on the planet including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol andHenry Danger. It will provide a wonderful world of entertainment just for kids.

“10 Shake prime time will be the destination for mischievous big kids who love escapism television with plenty of bite, comedy and fun. With shows like The Charlotte Show, Catfish: The TV Show and Lip Sync Battle forming part of the schedule, it will be self-indulgent TV at its best.”

Check out our new line up coming soon...

6am - 6pm

PAW Patrol

Any parent of a young child knows the power of the PAW. This is pawsitively one cartoon kids cannot miss. Nickelodeon’s hit animated preschool series stars seven heroic rescue pups who are led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder. Together, they work hard to protect the Adventure Bay community, believing no job is too big and no pup is too small!

Blaze and the Monster Machines

Who said cartoons aren’t good for your brain? Blaze and the MonsterMachines is a preschool show which introduces viewers to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Together, monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ have action-packed adventures that highlight concepts such as friction, trajectories, volume and more for kids in a fun way.

READY SET DANCE

Kids need to burn off some of that extra energy? READY SET DANCE is a participatory preschool dance series to get young kids up and moving. The series stars CG animated Freeze and Twirl as well as the Kid Crew consisting entirely of Australian dancers.

Henry Danger

For the first time on free to air television, Henry Danger follows the adventures of Henry Hart who gets selected by superhero Captain Man to be his apprentice. After promising to keep his new identity a secret, Henry must navigate a double life balancing the challenges of high school with the crazy adventures of a crime fighter.

iCarly

A show within a show, iCarly follows Carly Shay and her two best friends, Sam and Freddie, as they create a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday tween problems and adventures.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? We all know the answer to that question. For just a talking sponge with pants, SpongeBob has become one of the most iconic characters in television history.

Want more for the kids?

10 Shake will also shake, rattle and roll with fan favourites including Breadwinners, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, The Loud House, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Sam & Cat, Sanjay and Craig, Shimmer and Shine, Team Umizoomi, The Thundermans and Top Wing.

Plus, Network 10’s popular local kids shows including Totally Wild which celebrates its 28th year with Ranger Stacey still at the helm, science programScope, preschool show Crocamole and Australian made C classified dramas will make the move from 10 Peach over to their new home on 10 Shake.

6pm to 6am

Catfish: The TV Show

The series follows Nev Schulman as he takes viewers on a deeply personal journey that goes inside the stories of young people as their online-only romantic relationships collide with first-time, real-life encounters. Speaking of first times, this is the show’s first time on free to air television.

Ex On The Beach UK

Eight single guys and girls head to an idyllic beach to enjoy a summer holiday in paradise... until their exes turn up. What could possibly go wrong?

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah brings insightful humour to the day’s top headlines, providing coverage of and catharsis from daily events through a sharp, incisive lens.

Comedy Central Roasts

From Flavor Flav to Charlie Sheen, the Comedy Central Roast knows no bounds. This is an annual star-studded event in which a special Roastee must sit on the hot seat and take it on the chin for an evening with goodnatured ribbing from colleagues and comics.

Tosh.0

With razor sharp wit and biting commentary, comedian Daniel Tosh delves into all aspects of the Internet, from the absolutely absurd to the incredibly ingenious. This is the show’s first time on free to air television.

Even more for the big kids...

If that wasn’t enough star power for you, the 10 Shake prime time party will also include these heavy hitters: season four of Lip Sync Battle, Just Tattoo Of Us hosted by Charlotte Crosby, The Charlotte Show, Comedy Central: Stand Up Specials, Inside Amy Schumer, Roast Battle, Ridiculousness, Drunk History US and The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Grab the popcorn, because 10 Shake will also feature movies including The Matrix franchises, The Hunger Games (1 and 2), the Ocean’s series, The Lego Movie, Now You See Me 2, Office Christmas Party and Ready Player One.

10 Shake is coming soon - stay tuned.