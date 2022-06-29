10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.

Opting to speak directly to 10 play ahead of the pilot’s launch on July 4, ‘Bushie’ as she’s best known explained that her series is not the comedy series one would first think.

“This is my real life. I’m incredibly passionate about un-buggering the world… I feel like Australia needs a new hero to get behind,” she explained.

Describing herself as “Steve Irwin meets Borat, but in a hot khaki frock with a sultry accent,” Bushie said the videos posted to her social media kept going viral, “because I seem to be able to say what the punters can’t”.

“Somehow I get away with it,” she added. “I didn’t choose this path, it chose me. Everyone online started saying: Hey Bushie, you should run for PM, Bushie can you unbugger the koalas?? Bushie, fix the floods, Bushie un-bugger the world!

"So I said, alright, hold my beer. And I’ve made a show about it.”

With her signature no-holds-barred take on the world, Bushie said everyday Aussies have flocked to her because she’s “not a fad jumper”.

“I just call it as I see it and don’t try to have a trendy opinion. I do have a laugh though, because everyone’s lost their marbles.

“Also, although I’m a little more mature in years, I’ve got a really good rig.”

In Bush Blonde Vs the World, Bushie said she’s excited to introduce the country to Gideon, her life coach and Bitcoin advisor, and her best friend, Bogan Bev.

“She’s been unemployed since the last Sizzler closed down. She’d been on a steady diet of cheesy bread and bacon bits for years.”

Over the years, Bushie (and her alter ego Nikki) has been known to cause some controversy by saying absolutely everything that comes to her mind, and she promises this show will be no different.

“If there’s a line in the sand, then I’m in the arctic circle! There’s some really racy stuff… I just hope the politician doesn’t sue me for ‘defecation’.

“When it came to insurance, Channel 10 said ‘We’re not insuring your gob, this one’s on you’.”

Pilot Showcase premieres Monday, July 4. Free to stream exclusively on 10 play

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach
NEXT STORY

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Advertisement

Related Articles

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

One of Australia’s most iconic drag queens is coming to 10 play on July 4.
Can 36 Questions Make You Fall In Love? Find Out With The Love Experiment

Can 36 Questions Make You Fall In Love? Find Out With The Love Experiment

As part of 2022's Pilot Showcase, The Love Experiment takes an intimate approach to dating, unlike anything we've seen on TV before.