Network Ten's New Local Drama, Paper Dolls, Adds To Star Cast

Network 10 today announced the latest cast members joining local drama commission, Paper Dolls, which is currently filming in Sydney.

Emma Booth (Glitch), Thomas Cocquerel (The Gilded Age) and Ditch Davey (Spartacus) joins our previously announced ensemble cast Emalia (Australian Gangster), Naomi Sequeira (Evermoor Chronicles), Miah Madden (Redfern Now), Courtney Clarke (Last King of The Cross) and Courtney Monsma (Frozen The Musical).

Also joining the supporting cast are Lyndon Watts (Hamilton the Musical), Carlos Sanson Jr. (Bump), Ben Turland (Neighbours), Philippa Northeast (The Newsreader) and Elizabeth Cullen (Bali 2002).

Paper Dolls is an eight-part scripted drama for Network 10, following the meteoric rise and fall of fictional manufactured girl-group: HARLOW. Everyone dreams of being a pop star. The fame. The fans. The euphoria. But be careful what you wish for.

Of joining the Paper Dolls cast, Emma Booth said: “I am thrilled to be back home in Australia and playing the role of Margot. It is such an exciting time in television for female driven storytelling. The creative team behind Paper Dolls has crafted a powerful, nuanced and fascinating story about the perks and perils of fame that I can’t wait to bring to life.”

Thomas Cocquerel said: “I’m so excited to be joining such a talented ensemble for Paper Dolls. The scripts are gripping, and I think audiences are going to be really captivated by this story. It’s also a joy to be filming at home again. I haven’t shot in Sydney since I started working nearly 10 years ago and it’s so nice be back.” 

Ditch Davey said: “I’m excited to be working with HELIUM, Network 10 and the fabulous cast on this exciting project. This is a story that peers behind the curtain and shines a spotlight onto the darker and largely unseen corners of the industry. Stories like this are vital for safeguarding the future lives and careers of the artists that are the faces of our entertainment industries.”

Based on an original concept created by Belinda Chapple, created and written by Ainslie Clouston (Amazing Grace), with writers David Hannam (Darby and Joan), Marieke Hardy (Heartbreak High), Jenna Purcell, Sara Khan (Heartbreak High) and Thomas Wilson-White (Heartbreak High), Paper Dolls is directed by Tenika Smith (The Heights), Nina Buxton (Summer Love) and Erin White (Wellmania), produced by Jessica Carrera (Seriously Red) and Kerrie Mainwaring (Bali 2002), executive produced by Mark Fennessy (Last King of The Cross) and Belinda Chapple, with Alexander Pettaras (Last King of The Cross) as associate producer.

Paper Dolls is a HELIUM Pictures production for Network 10 Australia, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. Entertainment One (eOne) handles the international distribution for Paper Dolls outside of Australia.

Disclaimer: Paper Dolls is a work of fiction. The story, names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons, places, businesses, and products is intended or should be inferred.

