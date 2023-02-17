10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Network 10’s Narelda Jacobs Attends The Official Launch Of Sydney World Pride

Network 10’s Narelda Jacobs Attends The Official Launch Of Sydney World Pride

Our very own Narelda Jacobs was at the media launch of Sydney World Pride to get all the goss on what to expect from the event that’s set to paint the town rainbow.

On Thursday, wearing her Rainbow Champion medallion, Narelda caught up with Sydney World Pride CEO Kate Wickett to get the scoop for Studio 10.

“We made a promise in 2019 to the world that we would bring everyone to Sydney and really showcase our stunning city, but our beautifully diverse communities so we’re thrilled,” Kate told Narelda.

Fellow Rainbow Champion and celebrity chef Kylie Kwong added that seeing the city awash with rainbows and Pride installations had her feeling emotional and “filled with gratitude”.

“When I was coming out, which was 35 years ago, there was none of this support, or just the visual acknowledgement as you said, with the rainbow city,” Kylie said.

“That is just so important and the sense of community is palpable, you can see it everywhere and I’m just so proud.”

Back in the studio, Narelda explained to Angela Bishop and Tristan McManus how, despite not being on the organising committee but being a proud member of the queer community, feels like World Pride is still her event.

“That’s the ownership that the queer community have of this, it is our event and we are going to be here to welcome everyone from around the world,” she said.

As for the city, from Progress Sharks to a rainbow Opera House, it will be a non-stop party and we can’t wait to get our glitter on!

Find out more about Sydney World Pride here. Studio 10 airs weekdays at 10:00 on Network 10 and stream on 10 Play

From Kirsten Dunst to Alan Rickman, These New 10 Play Movies Feature Some Famous Faces
NEXT STORY

From Kirsten Dunst to Alan Rickman, These New 10 Play Movies Feature Some Famous Faces

Advertisement

Related Articles

From Kirsten Dunst to Alan Rickman, These New 10 Play Movies Feature Some Famous Faces

From Kirsten Dunst to Alan Rickman, These New 10 Play Movies Feature Some Famous Faces

New to 10 Play, these movies feature some big names from the shimmering lights of Hollywood.
Meet The Cast Of The Upcoming Aussie Drama Paper Dolls

Meet The Cast Of The Upcoming Aussie Drama Paper Dolls

The eight-part scripted drama follows the meteoric rise and fall of fictional manufactured girl-group: HARLOW.
Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush

Brand New 10 Play Channel Serving 24/7 Rush

Livestream episodes of the high-stakes Aussie police-drama all day, every day with 10 Play’s brand-new Rush Channel.
How To Watch The World Premiere Of War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy

How To Watch The World Premiere Of War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy

The documentary premieres on 10 and 10 Play on Sunday, 19 February at 9.10 pm.
‘We’d Like To Help People Get To Their Dream’: Mitch And Mark To Host Location, Location, Location

‘We’d Like To Help People Get To Their Dream’: Mitch And Mark To Host Location, Location, Location

Casting for the new series Location, Location, Location is now open.