Network 10’s Narelda Jacobs Attends The Official Launch Of Sydney World Pride

On Thursday, wearing her Rainbow Champion medallion, Narelda caught up with Sydney World Pride CEO Kate Wickett to get the scoop for Studio 10.

“We made a promise in 2019 to the world that we would bring everyone to Sydney and really showcase our stunning city, but our beautifully diverse communities so we’re thrilled,” Kate told Narelda.

Fellow Rainbow Champion and celebrity chef Kylie Kwong added that seeing the city awash with rainbows and Pride installations had her feeling emotional and “filled with gratitude”.

“When I was coming out, which was 35 years ago, there was none of this support, or just the visual acknowledgement as you said, with the rainbow city,” Kylie said.

“That is just so important and the sense of community is palpable, you can see it everywhere and I’m just so proud.”

Back in the studio, Narelda explained to Angela Bishop and Tristan McManus how, despite not being on the organising committee but being a proud member of the queer community, feels like World Pride is still her event.

“That’s the ownership that the queer community have of this, it is our event and we are going to be here to welcome everyone from around the world,” she said.

As for the city, from Progress Sharks to a rainbow Opera House, it will be a non-stop party and we can’t wait to get our glitter on!

Find out more about Sydney World Pride here.